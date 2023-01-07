Montgomery teen faces attempted murder charge in double shooting

An arrest as been made in a Thursday shooting, Montgomery police say.

Montgomery police say an 18-year-old has been arrested in a shooting that left two juveniles injured.

The shooting happened about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of David Drive, off Wares Ferry Road. Emergency responders on the scene found two juvenile males with gunshot wounds who were both taken to a hospital. Their names were not released.

"Extensive investigation efforts" after the shooting led police to Jakari Craig, 18, who was taken into custody Friday, Montgomery Police Capt. Jarrett Williams said. Craig was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $180,000 bond.

Williams said MPD also recovered a vehicle that was used in the shooting.

No other information was immediately released, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Brad Harper covers business and local government for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at bharper1@gannett.com.

