Montgomery teen killed in overnight Cherry Hill Road shooting

A Montgomery teen was gunned down in an overnight shooting.

Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and medics were called to the 6000 block of Cherry Hill Road shortly after midnight.

Delijah Davis, 19, was found mortally wounded and was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.

Coleman did not release any more information and said the deadly incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Davis' death are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPS at 625-2831.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Cherry Hill Road shooting claims life of 19-year-old