Montgomery police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a teenager dead.

At about 9:49 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard on a report of a person shot, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. A 16-year-old male was found with a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead. MPD said the teen was from Montgomery, but his name was not released.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

MPD also found an adult man who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Eastdale Road South.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery teen killed in Sunday night shooting