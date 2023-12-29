Montgomery teens charged in death of 16-year-old

Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the September death of a 16-year-old in Montgomery, police say.

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male in the death, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the MPD.

The teens were taken into custody Thursday by MPD special operations and MPD homicide detectives. They were placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond, Coleman said.

