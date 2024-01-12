Montgomery treasurer’s termination uncovers possible money mishandling

MONTGOMERY — The village of Montgomery has uncovered what it believes to be misuse of village funds in the wake of the village treasurer’s termination on Nov. 6.

A source close to the investigation disclosed that the village discovered misuse of its debit card and fictitious invoices made to appear to come from Consumers Energy paid out by the village in mid-December. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were unauthorized to speak on the investigation.

Michigan State Police Lt. Kevin Rod said Wednesday, Jan. 10, that he could not confirm nor deny that troopers were investigating the missing money; the anonymous source said Trooper Kenneth Jarchow was handling the investigation.

The village of Montgomery has uncovered possible mishandling of village money in the wake of the termination of Treasurer Julie Fish in November 2023.

Village President Richard Beem, after consulting with the village’s attorney, declined to comment on the matters Thursday, Jan. 11.

The village’s now former treasurer, Julie Fish, was fired Nov. 6 after a split 4-3 vote on a motion made by Trustee Jared Perskins and seconded by Trustee Jennifer McMinn. Beem and two other trustees voted no to fire her.

Fish had previously been disciplined for not following procedures that the village clerk was supposed to receive the village’s official mail, fill out a voucher form for bill payment and then hand the voucher to the treasurer for payment. However, the clerk, Ann Snellenberger, only gained access to the village’s P.O. box after Fish’s termination.

Immediately following Fish’s termination, Trustee Kara Warren asked the board if “anyone had seen the results of the audit” conducted in 2023, which Beem had reported on Sept. 11, that “no errors were found in the village's audit.”

During the board’s December 2023 meeting, however, village accountant Greg Bailey reported the only audit that had been conducted was for Act 51 monies and sent to the state as required.

Bailey explained that he spoke with Fish and a village trustee earlier in the year and said a full audit was needed, but that he needed a copy of meeting minutes authorizing the audit, which he never received. Bailey added the village was due for another audit in February.

The village has now regained access to its P.O. box, but said emails and other vital village information had been deleted or is missing.

The board of trustees voted Jan. 8 to send a certified letter to a “former employee” requesting that village information be turned over to the village; it was not immediately clear if the employee was Fish.

The anonymous source close to the investigation said a Gmail account used for the village's business had been deleted and that security codes for accessing online accounts were being sent to the now deleted email address.

The board of trustees hired Erin Friskney on Jan. 8 to take over as village treasurer.

The village of Montgomery will hold a public budget meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the village’s fire department, 125 McCallum St. in Montgomery.

Despite her termination as village treasurer, Fish continues to serve on the Montgomery Fire Department.

An email sent to Fish on Tuesday, Jan. 9, was returned undeliverable.

