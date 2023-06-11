Montgomery Whitewater 'confident' about replacing $20M in lost state funding

Montgomery Whitewater will open on schedule next month despite a $20 million shortfall in proposed state funding for the construction and operation of the sprawling park. Meanwhile, local officials are working to come up with ways to plug the financial hole.

In March, Gov. Kay Ivey put $25 million into the education budget to go to the Montgomery County Commission to be used for economic development involving the park and the Montgomery County Community Cooperative District. The park is in the district, and the district board oversees funding, planning and construction within the district.

Some legislators balked at the money coming from the education budget and moved the request to the general fund spending plan. By the time the Legislature recessed about a week ago, only about $5 million in new state money for the park and district had been approved.

Local leaders have held a series of meetings to come up with ways to meet the shortfall, said Leslie Sanders, chair of the district board.

Montgomery Whitewater prepares for its July opening in this image provided by the park. The government-backed project sits just off Interstate 65 between downtown Montgomery and Maxwell Air Force Base.

“We are very appreciative of the governor’s strong support for this project. She has been behind it from the very beginning,” Sanders said, noting that the governor’s office is heavily involved in the process of finding another funding source. “I’m confident that with everyone working together we can come to a positive resolution.”

Sanders declined to comment on how the lack of $20 million may impact operations of the park, or if the effects will be seen in later phases of operation and construction, citing the ongoing negotiations.

“It’s a hole that needs to be filled. It needs to be done,” said state Sen. Will Barfoot, R-Montgomery. “We wound up getting $5 million of the $25 million. Maybe there’s another avenue we can continue to look at to get the money.”

Ivey’s office did not return emails seeking comment for this story.

State Sen. Kirk Hatcher, D-Montgomery, agreed that work needs to be done to address the lacking funds.

“I cannot conceive of any circumstance where we do not find a source for the funding,” he said. “We have made it this far. Montgomery Whitewater is so much more than just 'a slip and slide' like some have described it.

“It is a major economic development project that will benefit not only Montgomery, Autauga and Elmore counties, but it will be a boost for the region and the entire state as a whole.”

People tour Montgomery Whitewater as staff prepares for its opening weekend next month in this image provided by the park.

The effort to build the park originally had about a $50 million price tag. Funding came from mostly public and some private sources, with the Montgomery County Commission kicking in $35 million and the City of Montgomery donating land valued at $16 million.

Pandemic and supply chain issues, combined with ambitious plans for the park and its amenities, ballooned the overall tab to as much as $90 million. The Montgomery County Commission and Montgomery City Council each allotted up to $10 million more to help meet that shortfall. Before that December 2022 city council vote on additional funding, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said the local commitment was important to send a message to other project backers, including the state.

On Thursday, the park announced a grand opening festival for July 7-9. Opening weekend events include a national competition sanctioned by an Olympic governing body.

“Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening is monumental for the region and for the incredible teams of professionals who have turned this larger-than-life project into a reality,” said Montgomery Whitewater CEO Dave Hepp. “We are truly grateful for the visionary leaders of this community for their support and look forward to welcoming our neighbors and visitors to celebrate an active, outdoor lifestyle here for years to come.”

Announced in 2019, the park sits on 120 acres in west Montgomery near Maxwell Air Force Base, and it's expected to generate a $36 million tourism impact annually. Two channels will provide rafting, kayaking and paddleboarding.

There will also be a restaurant, shops and a future hotel at the site. People not using the water elements at the park can enter for free and make use of its other facilities and offerings. The grand opening is phase one. Future plans include using the park’s property along the Alabama River for biking and walking trails and ziplines.

The view from the terraces at Eddy’s Restarant and Bar at Montgomery Whitewater in Montgomery, Ala, on Tuesday May 30, 2023.

