Montgomery woman, 52, found shot to death

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a 52-year-old woman dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers and fire medics located Yvette Carter, of Montgomery, at about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue, according to police.

Officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

