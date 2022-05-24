Montgomery woman accused of killing kids to have competency evaluation

SOMERVILLE – The Montgomery mother accused of killing her two children will be interviewed for a third time by an expert for the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office to determine if she is competent to stand trial.

Yuhwei Chou, 36, was indicted in January on charges of murdering her two children on Nov. 8 in Hillsborough, where she allegedly suffocated them in the backseat of her car while parked along a road.

Chou, who has been in the Somerset County Jail since her arrest, is scheduled to make her next court appearance before Judge Peter Tober on July 11.

Somerset County Assistant Prosecutor Michael McLaughlin told the judge on Monday that he and Britt Simon, Chou's attorney, are still exchanging evidence in the case.

Yuhwei Chou's next Superior Court appearance on charges she murdered her two children will be on July 11.

Chou has been charged with killing her children, 7-year-old Samantha Ross and 11-month-old Paul Ross. Paul would have celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 6.

Chou told police after her arrest that she killed the children, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by MyCentralJersey.com, and had been planning the killings for a week.

Chou said she drove to Wawa for lunch and then to a True Value hardware store where she bought duct tape and zip ties, according to the affidavit.

READ: 'I think she killed the baby': 911 call sheds light on Montgomery children's deaths

She then drove to a sports facility on Mountainview Road in Hillsborough where she began to put duct tape on her daughter's face, but she became "spooked" by a bystander in the parking lot, the affidavit says.

She then drove along Mountainview Road and parked in a hunting area with a dirt driveway on the side of the road before she climbed into the backseat and zip tied her daughter's hands and duct taped her face along with her son's face, according to the affidavit.

Chou used her hands to suffocate both victims until they were dead, the affidavit says.

At 7:41 a.m. Nov. 9, a witness spotted a gray Toyota Corolla in a ditch on Mountainview Road. The witness spoke with the driver, identified as Chou, whose hands were zip tied to the steering wheel, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

The witness also saw the children were in car seats in the rear of the vehicle with their faces duct taped and their hands zip tied, the affidavit says.

The witness told another person to call 911. When police arrived, Chou said she had zip tied herself to the steering wheel and duct taped herself, according to the affidavit.

No motive has been given for the killings.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ woman accused of killing kids to have competency evaluation