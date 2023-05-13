Montgomery woman pleads to theft in federal court in income tax scheme

A Montgomery woman has pleaded guilty in federal court on theft charges in connection with an income tax scheme.

Doris Joann Gilmore, 61, pleaded guilty to federal program theft and failure to submit payroll taxes collected from employees, United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart said.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, Gilmore was the executive director of the Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education (ALACTE) in Montgomery. The ALACTE serves as an advocate on issues affecting Alabama’s career and technical education programs.

Between 2020 and 2022, ALACTE received federal grant funds through various state agencies. As the organization’s director, Gilmore was responsible for budgeting, approving payments, and developing and disbursing payroll funds. She also prepared and filed federal and state tax returns and other tax documents.

Gilmore specifically admitted to embezzling ALACTE funds during the 2020 calendar year and failing to send payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service that were withheld during the first quarter of 2022, a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office said. The plea agreement states that Gilmore’s crimes caused a total loss of $2,832,486.30.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the coming months. At that hearing, Gilmore will face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, along with substantial fines and restitution.

