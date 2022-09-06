Montgomery's lawyers demand details on any deals offered to witnesses; Harmony's dad could appear in court on Wednedsay

Sep. 6—Lawyers for the father of missing Manchester child Harmony Montgomery have filed court papers demanding to know any kind of deals that prosecutors made with people expected to testify against him on weapons-theft charges.

In the filing, the lawyers cast doubt on the stolen firearms charges that prosecutors brought against Adam Montgomery in April, as they desperately tried to both find Harmony — who has been missing for almost three years and is now presumed a murder victim — and keep her father jailed.

According to the filings, the Manchester person who reported the theft of two guns had initially suspected another person, his wife. But the wife, identified in court papers as KF, had her own issues — her arrest for possession of crack-cocaine.

"It was not until this interaction, when KF herself faced criminal charges, that she mentioned Mr. Montgomery as a potential suspect," reads a filing submitted by Montgomery's public defenders, Caroline Smith and Paige Pihl Buckley.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Senior Assistant Attorney General Jesse O'Neill, has not filed a response and did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Meanwhile, a judge has slated a routine scheduling conference for Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court, when lawyers discuss pending issues and estimate when the case will be ready for trial.

While defendants don't routinely attend such hearings, if Montgomery does it will be the first time he has attended a court hearing since his arrest in January on charges involving his missing daughter, Harmony.

Manchester police and the FBI have been frantically searching for Harmony since the closing days of 2021, when it became evident that she had vanished sometime in the fall of 2019. Last month, authorities announced they believe she was murdered in December 2019 and the search had turned into a murder investigation.

They don't have a body and have never named a suspect, but Montgomery came under intense focus after her disappearance was publicized. Gov. Chris Sununu has called him a "monstrous drug dealer" and "horrible individual."

Story continues

Allegations against Montgomery involving Harmony involve a felony assault and misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and interfering with custody.

But his biggest legal troubles involve felony weapons charges that authorities brought in April and appear to have little connection to Harmony. He faces two charges of being an armed career criminal. Each carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, with a provision that the sentences must be served consecutively with any other crimes.

The latest filing focuses on those charges. The charges stem from the theft of two firearms belonging to CF. The thefts took place in the fall of 2019, about the time Harmony was last seen before her disappearance at age 5.

The filing by Montgomery's defense attorneys identify potential witnesses against him only by their initials.

One, OP, was in jail in Boston on federal charges when he spoke to police about the stolen firearms. Others had spoken to police, some when in prison and some when apparently under arrest.

"The State's case in the above-captioned matter relies heavily on the testimony of witnesses who likely received consideration from the State. In order to protect Mr. Montgomery's due process rights, the State must disclose any consideration provided these witnesses, even if promises were not made by the prosecution itself," the filing reads.