Montgomery's new mayor blazes the trail for Sikh and Indian American women in New Jersey

MONTGOMERY – Township Committee member Neena Singh has become the first Sikh and Indian American woman mayor in New Jersey.

“Today is a historic moment for our community and our entire state,” Singh said at the Township Committee's reorganization meeting last week. “I am grateful to my fellow committee members for their support. I am also incredibly proud of our township for, once again, breaking barriers and showing our state what inclusive, transparent and forward-thinking governance looks like.”

Singh was unanimously selected to serve as mayor by her fellow Township Committee members. Vincent Barragan was selected as deputy mayor, becoming Montgomery's first Latinx deputy mayor.

Committeeman Dennis Ahn was sworn into his first term and is the first Korean American elected official in Somerset County. Committee Member Patricia Taylor Todd was also sworn into her first term and is the second Black Township Committee member in Montgomery.

Singh and Barragan were both sworn into office by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman. Sending videotape congratulations to Singh were Sen. Cory Booker and state Sen. Vin Gopal.

"For every young South Asian girl growing up not just in Montgomery but across New Jersey, they're going to have a true role model to look up to," Gopal said.

With her family alongside her, Neena Singh is sworn in as Montgomery's mayor by Rep. Bonnie Watson-Coleman.

State Sen. Andrew Zwicker sent videotaped congratulations, but also appeared in person to offer his congratulations, along with Rep. Andy Kim, Assemblyman Roy Freiman and members of the Somerset County Board of Commissioners.

"I thank God my family and I ended up settling in beautiful Montgomery Township, a town that is representative of the American Dream," Singh said.

"If America is a melting pot, then Montgomery is a good example of its diversity," she continued.

"This country and this town have given me immeasurable opportunities and I'm immensely grateful," Singh said.

Among Singh's priorities for 2024 are public safety and health.

As Montgomery has grown, Singh said, the township has undertaken public safety initiatives, including measures to improve pedestrian safety.

She also said she will sign the Mayor's Wellness Campaign pledge.

"There will be opportunities for our Health Department, recreation, schools, libraries, businesses and local community groups to collaborate on this important quality of life endeavor," Singh said.

"Our goal for 2024 is to ensure that our residents have the best possible resources, whether it's community health, transportation, public spaces, municipal services or recreational activities," she said.

"We are also working on strategies to make our tax dollars go further,'' the mayor said.

