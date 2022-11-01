Montgomery's One Place Family Justice Center shares vision, updates with community

T’Sharin Moncrief stood at the podium donning purple, the color used to raise awareness about domestic violence, and bravely recanted her story of abuse.

She had her first child at 15, and the violence started soon after the birth. Moncrief was in the abusive relationship for 17 years until a friend inspired her to leave with her unfailing support.

Moncrief emphasized the importance of being able to make her own decision to leave and advised those helping those in abusive relationships to remain patient with their loved ones.

Survivor and activist T’Sharin Moncrief speaks during the One Place Family Justice Center annual meeting in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Moncrief spoke as part of One Place Family Justice Center’s annual meeting. One Place is a center dedicated to those who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking and elder abuse.

“In order to take care of those problems we absolutely must have everyone in the community every entity, every business, every church and ministry and organization that are joining together and holding hands and working together to combat that problem, and I think today proves that we are doing everything that we can,” Executive Director Katie Beth McCarthy.

Director Katie Beth McCarthy speaks during the One Place Family Justice Center annual meeting in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

All services at One Place are free, said Anjali Ali, who handles communication for the center.

At the meeting, officials introduced Liletta Jenkins, the incoming president of the center’s board. She is replacing Eddie Compton as president.

“I am planning to do the best that I can,” Jenkins said.

One of Jenkins’ top priorities, when she takes office, will be to increase the visibility of the center, which while it has been around for 11 years, is little known in the community.

During the fiscal year 2022, the center has seen more than 900 clients, McCarthy said.

Living room at the One Place Family Justice Center in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

The center has also participated in 145 community events. Its specially trained nurses have conducted rape exams on 213 people since October of last year.

Montgomery police officers also attended the meeting. John Hall, the chief of investigations, and Sgt. Kenya Nunn spoke.

Montgomery Police Department Chief of Investigations John Hall speaks during the One Place Family Justice Center annual meeting in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Hall shared his daughter’s story. She was with an abusive partner for a decade,

“My daughter has been a victim of domestic violence the last 10 years,” Hall said. “I’ve heard it all as a father, and it makes it very difficult as a father, as any other family member or friend knows, when you hear ‘Daddy it’s my fault. It was my fault I got beat up.’ ”

Board President Liletta Jenkins speaks during the One Place Family Justice Center annual meeting in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Two months ago his daughter made the decision to leave her abuser. She is now going through divorce proceedings.

“It made it very difficult with me being in law enforcement knowing there’s absolutely nothing I can do,” Hall said about the 10 years that his daughter was with her abuser.

Examination room at the One Place Family Justice Center in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Alex Gladden is the public safety reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery's One Place Family Justice Center shares vision, updates