Month before Buffalo shooting, poll finds, 7 of 10 Republicans believed in 'Great Replacement'

A month before a white gunman shot and killed 10 people, most of them Black, in Buffalo, New York, a poll found that seven out of 10 Republicans believe in the "Great Replacement."

That conspiracy theory, which was heavily cited in online postings believed to have been left by the Buffalo shooter, claims that political forces are intentionally changing the demographics of the country to affect future elections.

The April poll of 1,500 Americans by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Tulchin Research also found that 45% of young Republican men, and 42% of young male Democrats, approve of violence to achieve political change.

The poll is more evidence how mainstream replacement theory and other extremist talking points have become. Until a few years ago, replacement theory was confined to white supremacist chatrooms, neo-Nazi websites and conspiracy theory boards. In the last few years it has been increasingly promoted by cable network anchors, conservative pundits, politicians and other public figures.

"The poll really underscores the fact that this white nationalist replacement narrative is thoroughly mainstream on the political right," said Susan Corke, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project. "It's in the water."

A racist theory fully in the mainstream

The SPLC/Tulchin poll asked respondents whether they believe America's demographics are changing, whether that's a positive or negative thing, and whether they believe the changes are being orchestrated by a specific group of liberal politicians.

Almost half of self-identified Republicans – 47% – responded that Census projections estimating "white people will become a minority" in roughly 25 years are either "somewhat negative" or "very negative" for the country. Only 28% or Republicans polled said the changes were "somewhat positive" or "very positive."

Story continues

And 67% of Republicans polled "believe the country’s demographic changes are being orchestrated by 'liberal leaders actively trying to leverage political power by replacing more conservative white voters.'”

This belief — that the demographic change is being coordinated for political gain — is the key hallmark of replacement theory.

The poll found that even some Democrats believe the changes are being orchestrated, with 35% of self-identified Democrats saying they agree the change is driven by politicians. Unlike Republicans, most Democratic respondents saw those demographic changes as positive.

For right-wing extremists who push the theory, the shadowy group behind this effort is the Democratic Party and other liberals, according to Marilyn Mayo, a senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

Regardless of which group believes it, there’s been no evidence that this is happening. Indeed, data doesn't necessarily even support the idea that increasing populations of people of color will translate into more left-leaning votes.

What is Replacement Theory?:Yes, American voter demographics are changing. No, that’s not what Replacement Theory is

Spreading Replacement Theory: 'Replacement theory' fuels extremists and shooters. Now a top Border Patrol agent is spreading it.

Inside the GOP: Leaders yet to denounce racist theory from Buffalo shooting

A rise in the theory

The poll results are consistent with, even larger than, similar responses in another recent poll.

In a December 2021 AP/National Opinion Research Center poll, 49 percent of Republicans said they believe "there is a group of people in this country who are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants who agree with their political views."

The new polling data comes after a period in which replacement theory has increasingly been embraced by mainstream conservative politicians, anchors and pundits. Earlier this month, the New York Times outlined how Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has spent the last year pushing his own brand of replacement theory and arguing that it is not a racist belief.

In April, as USA TODAY reported, Brandon Judd, an active federal Border Patrol agent and president of the Border Patrol Council, appeared on Fox News to push the concept that America's demographic changes are being deliberately orchestrated by Democratic politicians.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd speaks at a news conference on the U.S. Southern Border and President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, in the Hart Senate Office Building on May 12, 2021, in Washington, DC. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify on May 13 before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on the DHS treatment of unaccompanied minors at the U.S. Southern border.

An April report by Define American, a left-leaning immigration advocacy group, found that videos on YouTube prominently featuring replacement theory had been viewed more that 100 million times and were already influencing voters in swing states.

Rodney Coates, a professor of Critical Race and Ethnic Studies at Miami University, said the recent surge in replacement theory rhetoric is just the latest racist trope in a history of propaganda directed against Americans of color.

Coates said in essence, politicians are pushing the same talking point as the domestic terrorist shooter in Buffalo, and that can only result in more hatred and violence towards minorities.

"It's intended to make people pause and become nervous about being outspoken, being being pro-Black," he said. "This is intended to make people go back into the closet, and shudder in fear, but that's not gonna happen. We've been through this this before."

The Republican National Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday on the poll's findings about Republican respondents.

Support for political violence

The SPLC/Tulchin poll shows how entrenched both Republicans and Democrats have become in their distrust and fear of each other.

From April 18 to 25, Tulchin Research conducted a nationwide survey of 1,500 adults aged 18 and older via an online panel. Respondents were asked to identify themselves as Republicans, Democrats or Independents. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 2.53%, according to the authors.

67% of Democrats responded that Republicans are a threat to the country, while 63% of Republicans believe the same about Democrats.

"Republicans rank 'extremists in the Democratic Party' as the most pressing threat facing the country, while Democrats believe the top three threats, in descending order, are Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and extremists in the Republican Party," the SPLC report states.

And the poll found that a sizable proportion of young Americans view political violence as justifiable. Asked whether they approve of "Participating in a political revolution even if it is violent in its ends," 45% of Republican men under 50 years old and 42% of male Democrats under 50 said they approve. Fewer women approved of political violence, as did fewer men over 50.

Corke said these results show a troubling trend in American politics, as younger people become more entrenched in their political views and more likely to resort to — or at least approve of — politically motivated violence.

It's become this sense of an existential threat that requires taking up arms, that requires fighting against this force that is operating against them," Corke said. "The views are becoming much more radical, but within the mainstream."

And the poll suggests many Americans fear for the future of the Republic, as 44% of Americans agree the “U.S. seems headed toward a civil war in the near future,” including 53% of Republicans and 39% of Democrats.

"The thing I found the most alarming is that more than half of Republicans think that we're imminently headed towards a civil war," Corke said.

More from USA TODAY

For subscribers: Uvalde gunman, isolated and bullied, was teased about being 'school shooter.' Then he bought guns.

For subscribers:She lost her sense of smell. It almost ended her business. How COVID, anosmia changed a life

For subscribers: An electric bike rode into the backcountry. Now there's a nationwide turf war

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Great Replacement theory: Poll finds 7 in 10 Republicans believe it