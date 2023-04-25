A month after Covenant shooting, calls grow for police to release files

A month after the deadly Covenant School shooting, calls are growing for authorities to release the school shooter's writings and other materials found by investigators in late March.

The Metro Nashville Police Department previously denied The Tennessean's request for the files, citing an open investigation, despite the shooter's death and lack of a pending court case.

This week, The Tennessean filed a new request for the materials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and continues to push authorities to release additional information.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall on Monday told NewsChannel5 he believes the materials should be released "ASAP." His office on Tuesday said Hall was "unavailable for further comment."

U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, is among a number of elected officials who have called for a release of the materials.

"I want to be sensitive to our law enforcement officers that are going through this, but it's certainly taken a long time to figure out whether and what information can be released," Hagerty said Monday. "I think people do deserve to know what took place, (and) what was in the mind of this sick person that committed these heinous murders.”

U.S. Reps. Andy Ogles, R-Columbia, and Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville, along with state House GOP Caucus Chair Jeremy, R-Cosby, are among some lawmakers also urging for the release of more information.

In previous comments earlier this month, TBI Director David Rausch characterized the materials more as "ramblings" rather than writings pointing to a clear motive or a manifesto, as some have referred to materials.

Police responding to the scene fatally shot the shooter, whom they later identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Police in early April said the shooter spent months studying mass shootings and planning a Nashville shooting, per journals collected from Hale's car and bedroom.

"The writings remain under careful review by the MNPD and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit based in Quantico, Virginia," MNPD said on April 3. "The motive for Hale’s actions has not been established and remains under investigation by the Homicide Unit in consultation with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit."

The Covenant shooting was the deadliest school shooting in Tennessee history. Six people, including three children, were killed. The deaths Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, William Kinney, Mike Hill, Katherine Koonce and Cynthia Peak sparked ongoing debates about gun reform and school safety in the state.

