Month later: JCPD sees decrease in crashes with I-26 initiative

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson Police Department (JCPD) says it has seen significant decreases in crashes since the launch of “A Safer 26 in 24” initiative.

The multi-jurisdiction initiative was launched in January to educate drivers and save lives.

“It’s very important to keep these drivers safe, because these people are coming into our jurisdiction and it’s our responsibility to keep these drivers safe,” said traffic unit officer Nicholas Lyons. “I take it personally upon myself, because I have family that drive this roadway.”

Officer Lyons was asked by Chief Billy Church to head of the Interstate 26 initiative.

“I have a passion for traffic,” said Lyons. “I’ve been with this department for eight years…when he asked me to do that, I took it on full stride.”

He said he likes to drive the interstate in the mornings as a reminder to drivers that officers are out patrolling.

Officer Nicholas Lyons has been with the department for eight years and has a passion for traffic. (Photo: WJHL).

JCPD’s jurisdiction of the interstate spans from Exit 10 at Eastern Star Road to Okolona Road at Exit 27. An example of a place where Lyons likes to sit is at the State of Franklin Road exit.

Lyons uses his equipment to detect speeds of oncoming traffic. He scans for about three minutes and clocks a driver going almost 20 mph over the speed limit. Other times, Lyons said he could sit for 10 minutes and not catch anyone going at high speeds.

Drivers also drive by signs put out by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) alerting people of their speed and of the initiative.

“I think it just reminds people that we’re out here and we’re trying to slow people down and it gives them a good reminder that, hey, you might need to put down the cell phone. Slow your speeds,” Lyons said.

Even while driving, Officer Lyons is checking passing cars to see if they’re distracted while driving. Officers are trying to educate drivers on the rules of the road, including the new Move Over Law.

“The ultimate goal is to make the interstate safer for drivers and people on the roadway,” Lyons said. “Our ultimate goal is to reduce traffic crashes and we have a primary goal of reducing traffic fatalities on Interstate 26.”

Chief Church said the initiative has been a success. From Jan. 26 to Feb. 23 in 2023, Church said there were 46 wrecks recorded on the interstate, compared to 26 wrecks recorded in 2024 during that same time period.

Heat map of crashes along I-26 compared between January 26 to February 25 in 2023 and that time frame in 2024. Blue colors indicate sparse crashes while yellow indicates a dense amount of crashes. (Photo: City of Johnson City).

According to JCPD, 434 traffic stops have been conducted, about double the amount from 2023. Plus, no deaths have been recorded since the initiative began.

“I’ve heard that we need more officers out during the rush hour times, but it’s very difficult to do traffic enforcement,” Church said. “If you see a violation and there’s 15, 20 cars in a row, you just can’t get out on them…we’re going to keep trying. That’s all we can do.”

Along with 240 citations, 181 warnings have been issued by JCPD.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has been allocating more time to I-26 to help with the initiative. THP Sgt. Matthew Blankenship said one person has been assigned to the interstate each day to help.

Blankenship said there have been a recorded increase in speeds. Between January 26 through February 26 in 2023, THP recorded a high speed of 98 mph with an average of 85.5 mph. Between January 26 to February 25 in 2024, THP recorded a high speed of 112 with an average speed around 87.2 mph.

“[THP] being up there is making a difference,” Blankenship said. “It’s slowing these people down. We’re hopeful within the next month or so, that that average comes down a lot further just by our presence up there along with Johnson City and Washington County. Folks just seeing marked patrol cars will hopefully correct their driving behavior without us having to intervene.”

The initiative may only be a month in, but Chief Church said he’s already thinking about extending it into next year, as congestion on the road is only expected to grow.

