A month later, Milwaukee teenager Joniah Walker is still missing. Her family is asking you for help.

Ashley Luthern, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·4 min read

A Milwaukee mother is continuing to search for her 15-year-old daughter who has now been missing for a month.

The teen, Joniah Walker, was last seen about 2:30 p.m. June 23 near the intersection of East Reservoir Avenue and North Buffum Street.

Her mother, Tanesha Howard, has gotten help from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which recently released an "urgent alert" about Joniah's case on its social media platforms and news media distribution list.

The center produced a video featuring a message from Howard to her daughter.

"Please call me and let me know that you are safe," Howard says. "I love you and you will always be my little baby."

In a recent interview with the Journal Sentinel, Howard said she remains frustrated that Milwaukee police have not classified her daughter as a "critical missing." The designation means police release information to the news media and the case is investigated by the department's Sensitive Crimes Division.

If a child is not a critical missing, the case typically receives fewer resources and is handled by officers at the district level.

More: Alexis Patterson disappeared in 2002. Milwaukee never forgot her, but why has everyone else?

More: Help USA TODAY investigate missing kids

On Friday, the Milwaukee Police Department said "this is still an open and ongoing missing person's case." In an earlier interview, District 5 Lt. Andrew Tischer told the Journal Sentinel an officer is monitoring the case and that Joniah did not meet the criteria for critical missing status.

The criteria for a critical missing include any child age 11 or younger; a person with a history of physical, mental, or cognitive disability, drug dependency or other at-risk issue; a person who is without life-saving medication; a person whose disappearance is not believed to be voluntary or is the victim of foul play; or a person who is suicidal, among other factors.

Howard said her daughter has a documented history of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"We absolutely view her as being critical missing as even besides her young age, she has never done anything like this before," she said.

Missing poster of Joniah Walker
Missing poster of Joniah Walker

On the day she went missing, Joniah was supposed to be picked up from her house about 4 p.m. by her father to get her work permit. Her mother was at work and the two exchanged text messages into the early afternoon.

Later, when Howard called to check that Joniah had gone with her father, the teen's phone went straight to voicemail.

"I realized something was wrong immediately," Howard said

She called Joniah's father who said he had gone to the house and Joniah was not there. He, too, had tried calling her and was sent to voicemail.

Howard and her family began searching for Joniah and reported her missing. A neighbor's Ring camera captured footage of Joniah leaving the house wearing a green Adidas shirt and carrying a large backpack at 2:30 p.m. June 23.

Phone records later showed Joniah tried to make a call to her therapist about 3:27 p.m. and sent her therapist a text later that night, indicating that she had run away from home, her mother said.

In general, children believed to be runaways by police receive less attention from law enforcement and media than children who were abducted. Recognizing that fact, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children removed the word "runaway" from their missing posters a decade ago.

"The bottom line is the child is not where they’re supposed to be," said John Bischoff, vice president of the center's Missing Children Division.

Runaway cases also can be more complex than they initially appear, he added.

"Even though it may look on the surface that the child left their home under their own power, under their own two feet, they may have left it under false pretenses," he said, citing online enticement as an example.

He urged the public to share Joniah's photo and help bring her home. Joniah is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

“Missing children are often missing in plain sight," Bischoff said.

Anyone with information about Joniah Walker's location is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or call the National Center for Missing Children's hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Contact Ashley Luthern at ashley.luthern@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @aluthern.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee teen Joniah Walker has been missing since June 23

Recommended Stories

  • Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Black shoppers at another Tops supermarket in Buffalo

    A man from Lynnwood, Washington, is facing a federal charge after allegedly calling a Tops Markets store in Buffalo and threatening to shoot Black shoppers. The threats came just two months after a racially motivated mass-shooting at a different Tops supermarket in Buffalo.

  • Meeting over Uvalde school police chief's future canceled

    Uvalde school officials on Friday canceled a meeting to decide the future of embattled district Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who was facing the possibility of becoming the first officer to be fired over the slow law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School massacre. Arredondo's job was set to be discussed in an abruptly called school board meeting that was scheduled for Saturday. The reversal comes just two days after Uvalde's superintendent moved to fire Arredondo amid mounting public pressure and growing impatience in South Texas for accountability after police body camera footage and a damning new report revealed how officers waited in the school hallway for more than 70 minutes instead of confronting the gunman inside a fourth-grade classroom.

  • 'Economic conditions have shifted:' FedEx Ground to suspend residential Sunday delivery service in some rural areas

    At the start of 2020, FedEx Ground, one of FedEx’s largest subsidiaries, officially made the costly shift to seven-day residential deliveries, anticipating the continued growth of e-commerce. Then COVID-19 spread like wildfire, and with people hunkered down in their homes avoiding the virus, demand for e-commerce exploded — drastically increasing FedEx Ground’s volume levels, and causing executives to tout the decision to add the service on Sundays. “What we expected to happen over a few years, happened over a few months,” FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam said on an earnings call in June 2020.

  • Country music star shines spotlight on controversial drowning prevention technique

    Country music star Granger Smith and his wife Amber are on a mission to raise awareness about drowning prevention and water safety three years after their son River died following an accident in their backyard swimming pool. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is a leading cause of death for children in the United States and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes. Earlier this year, the Smiths, who have been outspoken on the issue of water safety since River's death, shared a YouTube video of their youngest son, Maverick, learning how to swim through a method called ISR.

  • Texas yoga instructor pleads not guilty in murder of pro cyclist

    Team coverage on the ongoing story the murder of professional cyclist Moriah Wilson. (7/20/2022)

  • Harrowing testimony heard in Nikolas Cruz trial as officers describe finding Parkland victims’ bodies

    Day five of the trial focused on the accounts of some of the first law enforcement officers who arrived on the scene of the massacre as well as the graphic autopsy findings of some of the victims

  • Kaitlin Armstrong, Texas love triangle murder suspect, pleads not guilty

    The Austin woman accused of murdering cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson on May 11 has made her first court appearance. Kaitlin Armstrong was arrested in Costa Rica in June after more than 40 days on the run.

  • Duane Owen murders: Killed babysitter Karen Slattery, 14, and mom, 38, as children slept

    Karen Slattery, 14, and Georgianna Worden, 38, were killed by home intruder Duane Owen in 1984 in Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

  • Turpin siblings rescued from torture in California home were then 'horrifically abused' by foster parents, lawsuit says

    Six siblings removed from a home where they were beaten and starved filed suit Tuesday against foster care agencies and a Southern California county, claiming

  • Event Planner Accused Of Killing Elderly Broadway Vocal Coach Turns Down Plea Deal

    An event planner who is accused of shoving an elderly Broadway vocal coach to her death in a seemingly unprovoked attack has rejected a plea deal offer from prosecutors. Emily Tuttle, deputy communications director for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Oxygen.com that prosecutors had offered Lauren Pazienza, a former event organizer who hails from a wealthy Long Island family, a deal for 15 years behind bars and five years of supervised release in the death of 87-year-old Bar

  • More than 150 migrants on an overloaded sailboat grounded off Miami-Dade, Coast Guard says

    An overloaded sailboat carrying more than 150 migrants was stopped by the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies Thursday morning off Boca Chita Key, a small Upper Florida Keys island located in South Miami-Dade County.

  • Garage cleanup reveals tote bag with remains of missing man inside, Ohio cops say

    Police had checked the garage once before when looking for the missing man, reports say.

  • Four Men Arrested In Connection To Celebrity Home Invasions In Atlanta

    Body cameras shared by police on Sunday caught the arrest of four purported gang members who are suspects in a string of more than a dozen home invasions in Sandy Springs.

  • Phoenix crash involving stolen car at 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road closes roads, kills 3

    The accident happened in the early morning hours on Friday. Phoenix fire crews said they responded to a three-vehicle accident with one car on fire.

  • How Pandemic Love Stories Inspired Katie Holmes' Latest Film

    Katie Holmes shared the inspiration behind her new film Alone Together. Plus, co-star Jim Sturgess revealed what the Dawson's Creek alum is like as a director.

  • Trump ignored pleas to stop Jan. 6 riot: witnesses

    STORY: The latest hearings around the deadly U.S. Capitol riots detailed a lack of response on that day by Donald Trump, as well as what he wouldn't say, with new testimony and footage of the events shown Thursday including speech outtakes that showed Trump refusing to admit defeat the day after the attack."OK? I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack yesterday. Yesterday is a hard word for me...""But this election is now over. Congress has certified the results. I don't want to say the election's over. I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election's over..."In the hearing, broadcast during primetime TV, the panel of seven Democrat and two Republican House members detailed what they said was Trump's failure to act for over three hours, between his remarks urging supporters to march on the Capitol, and the release of a video telling them to go home.Republican Adam Kinzinger portrayed a president who was satisfied with the violence on Capitol Hill."Here's what will be clear by the end of this hearing: Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act."Witnesses including former White House aides and top officials described how Trump sat in a private dining room, watching the riot unfold on TV, and ignoring pleas from staff and family members to call for its end.SELECT COMMITTEE REPRESENTATIVE: “Was the president in that private dining room the whole time that the attack on the Capitol was going on? Or did he ever go, again, only to your knowledge to the Oval Office, to the White House situation room, anywhere else?”MCENANY: “To the best of my recollection he was always in the dining room.”SELECT COMMITTEE REPRESENTATIVE: “When you were in the dining room during these discussions was the violence at the Capitol visible on screen? On the television?”CIPOLLONE: “Yes.”In recorded testimony, then-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone was asked question after question about Trump: Did he call the secretary of defense? The attorney general? The head of Homeland Security?To each, Cipollone answered 'no'.And he testified that he urged Trump to call off the riot as soon as possible."I think I was pretty clear there needed to be an immediate and forceful response, statement, public statement that people need to leave the Capitol now."The committee also showed a well-known image of conservative Republican Josh Hawley with a fist raised outside the Capitol, in support of the gathering angry crowds still behind security lines.But new footage played on Thursday - which sparked laughter - showed Hawley running from the rioters, first fleeing across a hallway and later down a flight of stairs.Another round of hearings is expected to begin in September, just weeks before the November midterm elections that will decide control of the House and Senate.

  • West Virginia man, charged with beating sister who woke up from 2-year coma, dies

    A West Virginia man charged last week with brutally beating his sister, who awoke from a two-year coma and named him as her assailant, has died, according to officials.

  • Disney World descends into chaos as 2 families brawl in huge Magic Kingdom fight

    Two families brawled at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, after a dispute in line at a Fantasyland attraction escalated into violence.

  • 3 people charged in home-invasion murder. Police also charged the man defending his home

    Gainesville police arrested two men who were charged with first-degree premeditated murder. They also charged a man defending his home. during an invasion.

  • Mystery shrouds colossal Brink's heist at I-5 truck stop: Who stole millions in gems, gold?

    It took just 27 minutes to steal tens of millions in jewelry and gemstones from a Brink's trailer in Lebec, Calif.