A month-long human trafficking operation in Merced results in eight arrests, police say

A human trafficking operation by the Merced Police Department’s Disruptive Area Response Team has resulted in eight arrests.

Ladondi Ceaser, 23, Luis Sopon, 22, Samantha Saucedo, 20, and Hailey Craig, 21, were all arrested for pimping.

Cesar Martinez, 34, Conrad Rodriguez, 55, John Wilson, 32, and Uriel Sanchez, 22, were all arrested for soliciting a prostitute.

Two other adult females were identified as victims of human trafficking and were provided with services from Valley Crisis Center, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

During the arrest of Ceaser, a firearm was recovered off of him. A search warrant was also served at the residence of Ceaser and Sopon where another firearm was recovered.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact them at 209-385-6912.