Month-long investigation ends in Hanford gun, drug bust

Jul. 5—Three suspects were taken into custody after a gun and drug bust in Hanford, according to authorities.

Last Thursday, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force investigators concluded a month-long investigation into illegal firearms possession and narcotics trafficking by serving a search warrant in the 9200 block of 12th Ave.

Inside the residence, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force investigators seized six rifles which included assault rifles, such as an AK-47 with a drum-fed magazine, one shotgun, eight handguns and approximately 6,200 rounds of various caliber ammunition. Investigators also seized 9.5 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 5,100 grams of concentrated cannabis edibles, six ounces of concentrated cannabis wax, 11.5 ounces of marijuana and several thousand dollars in cash.

Authorities say the investigation began when investigators discovered the suspect, Gaven Mosier, 28, was obtaining numerous firearms by having others purchase them for him and learned Mosier was also allegedly selling large amounts of illegal narcotics. Mosier is prohibited from possessing or owning firearms and ammunition due to a prior felony conviction, according to a release.

Mosier was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on various charges related to firearms and narcotics, as well as child endangerment charges. His bail was set at $335,000.

Also arrested was Mosier's mother, Tana Bynum, and Mosier's girlfriend, Brianna Delgado. Bynum and Delgado were booked into the Kings County jail on charges related to purchasing firearms and ammunition for a prohibited person. Their bail was set at $20,000.