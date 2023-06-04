Month-long investigation leads to multiple fentanyl arrests in Lenoir, sheriff’s office says

A month-long investigation led to multiple fentanyl arrests in Lenoir on Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to a home on Roy Dula Place on Wednesday morning and arrested Williams Cornelius Gibbs Jr., 38; Brian Keith Greene, 37; and Harleah Cheyanne McGee Laney, 22.

The sheriff’s office charged Gibbs with fentanyl trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, and maintaining a dwelling to distribute narcotics. Gibbs was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Deputies charged Greene with possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl and maintaining a dwelling to distribute narcotics. He was taken to the Caldwell Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Laney was charged with possession of fentanyl and put in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $15,000 secure bond.

After the arrest, deputies were joined by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT to search the home, where they found more than 20 grams of fentanyl, 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, a.45 caliber handgun, and more than $800.

Deputies say the drugs found in the home were worth $4,800.

