Month shines spotlight on child abuse

Apr. 16—Advocates are urging citizens to report possible child abuse cases, as April puts the spotlight on National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

According to the Child Welfare website, protective factors and adverse childhood experiences are used in efforts to prevent abuse or neglect.

"Protective factors are conditions or attributes that, when present in families and communities, increase the well-being of children and families and reduce the likelihood of maltreatment," the website says. "Identifying protective factors helps parents find resources, supports, or coping strategies that allow them to parent effectively—even under stress."

Kim Childers, Cherokee County forensic interviewer and multidisciplinary coordinator, said that when the Department of Human Services or Indian Child Welfare are involved, parents are often court ordered to take a "protective parenting" class or a discipline-type class.

"We offer that here at Help In Crisis, and that's something I teach as well," said Childers. "We offer it in all of our locations: Tahlequah, Wagoner, Sallisaw, and Stilwell."

The curriculum for the protective parenting class is called Ending ACEs, and was written by Haley Poffel, Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center executive director.

"What we find in most of these cases is the cycle of dysfunctional families and abuse and neglect is generational. We hope that by teaching the class on the Ending ACEs, that we can break those generational cycles and the abuse and neglect," said Childers.

The class covers domestic violence, child sexual abuse, physical abuse, substance abuse, protective capacities, and dysfunctional families.

"Here is where I get my 'ah-ha' moment, is when a mom or a dad — and I have both in my classes — when they realize that what they're experiencing is not normal. That the homes they were raised in with that dysfunction is not normal, and they have that 'ah-ha' moment of 'Now I get it. I see where I didn't have protective capacities, and it goes back to the way I was raised,'" said Childers.

Story continues

Jo Prout, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country executive director, said volunteers will stand in front of judges for any child who has been abused or neglected.

"We train individuals 21 years old or older to become advocates in court for abused and neglected children," said Prout. "These individuals go through rigorous training, both digital online training and classroom training, plus they need to spend about two hours in each of the courtrooms we serve."

CASA serves Cherokee and Adair County courts and the Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.

CASA's mission is to recruit and train citizen volunteers to advocate for young victims of abuse and neglect in juvenile proceedings.

Advocates must be at least 21 years old; no special education or experience is required. After they complete the course, they will be sworn in by respective judges and officially become officers of the court. They can carry a court order with them as they gather information about children in the cases they are working on.

"They are CASA advocates for information gatherers and they are advocates for abused and neglected children. They are not the people who investigate what happened; that's already been done," Prout said.

CASA has an upcoming training opportunity. From May 10 to June 11, potential volunteers can take a child advocate training course. The course is 30 hours long, with 15 hours of instruction online. Trainees are required to sit in each courtroom CASA serves for at least two hours.

After advocates accept a case, for the next 12 to 18 months, their job is to keep any eye on the child and determine whether he or she is receiving proper education, has appropriate medical care, and is safe. Advocates can expect to report to the judge every 90 days for the duration of the case.

Anyone in Oklahoma who has reason to believe a child under age 18 is being abused, or in danger of being abused or neglected, is required by law to report it.

"If you are 18 years of age or older in Oklahoma, you are a mandated reporter. It's not just teachers or doctors, but it is any adult in Oklahoma is a mandated reporter by law," said Childers. "You don't have to prove that abuse or neglect is going on. The statute says anyone who suspects that child abuse or neglect is occurring is, by law, a mandate reporter."

Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said School Resource Officers are typically the first ones spoken to about a child abuse allegation.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigator Ryan Robison handles cases of child abuse and neglect. Sheriff Jason Chennault said SROs will sometimes initiate those investigations, since they have more daily contact with children.

Both King and Chennault said they haven't see a rise of child abuse cases during the course of the pandemic.

You can help

Those interested in becoming a CASA can call 918-456-8788, or email lizrcasa@sbcglobal.net for more information. Applications can also be found at www.cherokeecasa.org. The deadline for the May 10 training course is April 28. To report a suspected abuse or neglect, call the Department of Human Services or the Oklahoma Child Abuse Hotline at 800-522-3511.