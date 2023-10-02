This month spotlights terror in the home

Oct. 2—Katherine "Kate" Holmberg was said to have married the love of her life, Kevin, in February 2022 and the two were expecting their first baby this year.

Kate, a teacher at Patterson Elementary School in Gilbert, loved being pregnant and was preparing every day to welcome the baby who was going to be named Molly Blake.

But that day never came.

Kate, 41, was nine months pregnant when she was murdered by her husband in the early morning hours of May 31. Kevin Holmberg, 38, a senior specialist at Charles Schwab, then fatally shot himself in front of Chandler Police responding to a 911 call at the location.

An obituary mourning what it called Kevin Holmberg's "untimely death" said the Chicago native and 2007 Arizona State University graduate "was preceded in death by his father, Charles Holmberg, both grandparents, Edward and Shirley Holmberg, Thomas and Edith Cavanaugh, his wife, Katherine, and unborn child Molly. Along with his beloved childhood pet, Tigger."

Two months after Kate's murder, Chandler Police responded to another murder-suicide on Aug. 1. In that case, Rafael Quezeda, 49, fatally shot his 45-year-year old girlfriend Michelle Hicks before turning the gun on himself.

On the day that Kate died, the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence released its annual report that documented 101 known domestic violence-related deaths in the state for 2022. The nonprofit membership organization didn't respond to requests for information.

Stories such as Kate's take center stage during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Municipalities such as Gilbert have already passed proclamations recognizing the month as such.

"The domestic violence awareness month theme for this year is everyone knows someone since domestic violence transcends all social, economic (and) cultural barriers," said Keith Bradshaw, chairman of Gilbert's Domestic Violence Awareness Month Committee at the Sept. 19 council meeting.

"Part of gaining awareness is being more assertive in speaking up when something is amiss and even identifying someone that we may know who very well could be the one of more than 10 million women and men who are victimized by domestic violence each year in the United States."

He said that another component of awareness is breaking down the negative stigma that all too often accompanies victims of abuse.

"Once you begin to understand and recognize the dynamics of domestic violence, it becomes easier to see how speaking out about it is really the first step to reducing it," Bradshaw said.

The Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence says it gathers its data from news stories around the state and although the list of domestic violence deaths is fairly comprehensive, it should not be considered exhaustive. It is one of the collection points of domestic violence data in Arizona.

According to the coalition, Arizona consistently ranks among the top states with the highest homicide rates of women murdered by men with 1,459 domestic violence-related deaths between 2009 and 2022.

World Population Review placed Arizona in the No. 5 spot in the country for domestic violence for 2023. Oklahoma came out on top, according to the independent for-profit organization. which delivers up-to-date global population data and demographics.

Of those 101 deaths reported for last year by the coalition, 65 were in Maricopa County, 56 were men and 45 were women. A majority, 76%, of those killings involved a gun, it said. The group reported 94 deaths in 2021 and 102 in 2020.

The spikes in violence last year were seen during May, September and November. The deaths included 16 murder-suicides and nine of the 36 intimate partner homicides had known prior reports of abuse and orders of protection in place.

Chandler Sgt. Emma Huenneke said police had no prior contact with Kate Holmberg but that she could be new to the city. Kate also taught at Coronado Elementary in Higley Unified School District for six years and at Imagine Schools in Mesa also for six years.

Not all of the domestic violence deaths involved intimate partners.

Last Christmas, 80-year-old Michael Kinney was fatally shot in his car in Gilbert by his stepson Michael Kaser, 48.

Kaser's premeditated first-degree murder case is making its way through the court system.

Domestic violence can happen to anyone of any age and can occur in both heterosexual and same-sex relationships. It can also include violence against children, parents, or the elderly and can take on several forms, including physical, verbal, emotional, and sexual abuse.

From July 2021-22, Gilbert Police responded to 2,693 domestic violence-related calls for service and from August 2022 to July 2023, the department responded to 2,442, according to police spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco.

Since the start of 2020, an average of two Arizonans have died every week from causes directly related to domestic violence, reported the Arizona Department of Health Services, which relies on the data gathered by Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

The state agency added that nearly 22,000 people called domestic violence hotlines in Arizona to find help and options to stay safe between June 2020 and July 2021.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence said that 42.6% of women and 33.4% of men in Arizona have experienced intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking. An estimated 304,000 Arizona women have experienced stalking by an intimate partner.

A 2019 one-day snapshot found that Arizona domestic violence programs served 1,539 on that day, the coalition reported.

Scottsdale's Victim Services assisted nearly 1,200 domestic violence victims in the 2021-22 Fiscal Year, according to the city. This included helping victims with getting orders of protection or injunctions against harassment, referring them to support services, helping them apply for the Address Confidentially Program, escorting them to court, answering questions about the criminal justice process and advocating on their behalf, it added.

The national coalition noted that in Arizona, first- and second-time domestic violence offenders are not charged with domestic violence; only the third incident is charged as domestic violence.

First and second offenders are charged with offenses that then have domestic-violence flags attached, it added.

The latest available numbers from the national coalition show an 82% increase in the state for arrests for domestic violence aggravated assault between 2001 and 2010. In 2017, Arizona ranked 7th in the nation in femicides per capita in 2017 and in 2012, it ranked 8th, according to the latest data.

On average nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States, the national group said. It added that on a typical day, there are over 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.

Other national coalition statistics include:

—The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.

Intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.

—Women between the ages of 18-24 are most commonly abused by an intimate partner.