After a month wait, man pardoned in 2001 York County robbery case is ourt of prison

A man who landed clemency last month in a decades-old York County case was released from prison Wednesday after the pandemic outbreak threatened to leave him behind bars indefinitely.

Lawrence Jacob Stephens, now 38, was serving three consecutive life prison sentences for a 2001 armed home invasion and robbery.

When Gov. Ralph Northam pardoned Stephens last month, the order of clemency required him to go through a Virginia Department of Corrections program to prepare for life outside the prison system. But because that program was on hold with COVID-19, Stephens couldn’t get out.

But when Stephens walked out of prison at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, his attorney, Rebecca Winn, thanked Northam for making it happen.

”Without him, this freedom and justice would not have been possible,” she said of the governor. “We are very excited. We are very pleased. This has been a long, hard journey.”

Northam’s “grace and mercy,” she said, “is reflective of the promise he made a couple of years ago” to listen better to communities “historically burdened by the criminal justice system.”

After the governor’s Dec. 18 clemency order — but before his release this week — Winn contended that Stephens was ”being held in prison unjustly” by the DOC.

Shortly after Stephens won clemency, Northam followed suit 10 days later by granting clemency to another man, Darnell Nolen, who was convicted in the same home invasion and robbery but was serving a 35-year sentence.

But while Nolen walked out of prison Jan. 7, the terms of Stephens’ clemency were more complicated because of the re-entry requirement. That program — which can run several months up to a year — is designed to ease inmates’ transitions back into society, work and family life.

Though Stephens was moved between two state prisons in Waverly — from Sussex 2 to Sussex 1 — to start that program, Winn said it was on hold because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Stephens wrote to Winn on Jan. 3, relaying that the program hadn’t begun, and that conditions were “extremely unsafe.”

He told her an inmate threatened to stab him for using the phone, while others were setting mattresses and trash on fire. He also had to sleep in a prison gymnasium, couldn’t take regular showers and was often barred from using the phone. A staff member and canine were stabbed at Sussex 1 earlier this week, according to WRIC-TV.

“I don’t feel safe, nor do I feel like a man who is supposed to be free,” Stephens wrote in the letter, which Winn shared with the Daily Press. “It’s like the system continues to devalue and degrade me. It doesn’t matter if I was pardoned or not, I am still just another n***** with a state number to these people.”

Winn said she spoke to Stephens by phone Monday, and he “was stressed out“ and exasperated. “Stephens is this super chill, calm, centered kind of guy, so it’s not normal for him,” she said.

Winn wrote to Northam on Monday, urgently explaining the situation. She said prison conditions at Sussex were “deteriorating,” that COVID was “sweeping through the facility,” and that Stephens was being mistreated.

“Will Mr. Stephens have to wait until this pandemic ends (if ever) to begin reentry?” Winn asked the governor. “When will that be? Months? Years?”

She asked that the re-entry program requirement for Stephens be scrapped. Winn also reminded the governor that he didn’t require Nolen to undergo a re-entry program even as the men were convicted of the same crimes 20 years ago.

“If anything, Mr. Stephens has completed more classes and prisons in his incarceration than Mr. Nolen has!” Winn wrote.

The morning after her letter, Winn got a call from Virginia Parole Board chairwoman Tonya Chapman.

“She said that we can facilitate this if we can get a Virginia home plan,” or a plan for where Stephens will live. The plan, documents said, includes Stephens living with a sister in North Carolina.

According to Daily Press stories from November 2001, two intruders went into a home on Cove Drive in York County’s Seaford section through an unlocked front door. Then robbers forced two victims to the floor at gunpoint, bound them with duct tape and took cash, a gun and PlayStation 2 system.

While Stephens and Nolen — 18 and 17 at the time — carried out the robbery, Winn contended they were acting at the behest of three older co-workers who were employed with them at the same Hampton restaurant.

Moreover, Stephens and Nolen, who are Black, landed much more prison time than their white co-workers, court documents show. Winn asserted that the two were subjected to disparate treatment based on their race.

Stephens, of Newport News, pleaded guilty in a 2002 plea agreement that didn’t include any promises regarding a sentence. Winn said the late Circuit Court Judge Prentis Smiley sentenced him to three life sentences plus 23 years behind bars.

Nolen was sentenced to 35 years by a different judge. He was slated for release in about 2032 after accounting for good behavior credits. But the three white conspirators got much less time — 10 years for one man whom Winn called “the mastermind,” and two years apiece for two other men.

Winn took Stephens’ case pro-bono last year after one of Stephens’ family members called the NAACP’s Hampton chapter, which asked her to spearhead it. She filed for Nolen’s release late last month.

The conditional pardon is a form of clemency for cases in which a governor believes the defendant committed the crime but that the ends of justice warrants a sentence reduction.

Both Stephens and Nolen acknowledge committing the crime, Winn said. “They actually feel really embarrassed about the whole thing,” she said. “They feel really, really, really bad.”

Stephens has said he reflects on “what if it was his mom’s house that it happened to, how upset he would be and how scared he would be,” she said. “And the guilt he has about what he did.”

Still, he was happy to be pardoned. “The fight wasn’t easy, but WE WON!!!” he wrote to the NAACP on Dec. 18. “Just think I went to bed last night having three life sentences plus 23 years, and today I am months away from being a free man again. I tell you GOD IS REAL!!!”

