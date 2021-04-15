The monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says
As part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package — the same new law that has been giving most Americans $1,400 stimulus checks — working families can expect to receive up to $3,600 per child for 2021.
And, half that will come as cash, in monthly payments due to come later this year. It will be another kind of stimulus check, one to help millions of parents deal with basic bills or pay down debt.
The money is part of a temporary expansion of the child tax credit that's expected to help cut the number of U.S. children living in poverty by more than half, according to the Urban Institute.
IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig (pictured) had warned a few weeks ago that the child credit money might be delayed, because the tax agency was overloaded. But now, he has changed his tune.
How do these new stimulus checks work?
Every household with children that qualifies for the current $1,400 stimulus check is set to receive the money via the expanded child credit.
If you're a family headed by a couple earning less than $150,000 or an individual making under $75,000, you're slated to get a $250 monthly payment for each of your kids ages 6 to 17, from July through December. For children under 6, you’ll receive $300.
In total, depending on how old your kids are, you’ll receive either $3,000 or $3,600 for this year. The monthly payments will account for the first half, while the other half will be refundable next year when you file your taxes for 2021.
This temporary change to the credit provides families with up to $1,600 more per child that can be used however you like: for family expenses, debt, savings — or even investing. One popular investing account you could open for your kids would allow them to grow their savings merely by adding spare change.
In previous years, you could claim a credit of only as much as $2,000 per child, and just $1,400 was refundable. Single parents earning more than $75,000 and couples with incomes over $150,000 won’t receive the full payments under the expanded credit but may still qualify for some support.
What if your family has a 'new addition' this year?
Let’s say you have a young family with a 3-year-old and 6-year-old. You can expect to receive $550 every month from July to December; if you claimed the child credit for the kids last year, they’ll be accounted for on your tax return and you should be set to receive payments.
But if you welcome a baby into the family this year, can you get checks for the new addition?
Tucked into the relief bill is a request for the IRS to set up a new online portal where families can update their information, including the number of qualifying children.
The hope is that this portal will be up and running by July, so you'll just be able to go online and enter the information about that joyful reason for all the sleepless nights you're now having.
If you don't give the IRS an update through the portal, you’ll have to wait until you file your 2021 taxes to claim the $3,600 credit for your family newcomer.
What's the deal with the timing?
IRS chief Rettig recently warned members of Congress that the portal and the monthly payments could be slow in coming because the agency was swamped from dealing with the $1,400 stimulus payments and the annual onslaught of tax returns during a later-than-usual tax filing season.
It started roughly two weeks behind schedule, and the filing deadline has been delayed by about a month, to May 17.
“I don’t have the resources to devote to that portal until the filing season ends," Rettig had told the House Ways and Means Committee. He added that getting the montly child tax credit payments out "might be a challenge."
But on Tuesday, he had a different response during a Senate Banking Committee. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio asked whether the IRS was aiming start sending out the checks on time, in July.
"We are," Rettig said. "If we end up not being on track for some unforeseen situation we will advise you and the committee."
What if you can't wait and need money now?
If you don’t qualify for the enhanced credit, or you can’t wait for the extra relief, here are some options to find more cash right away:
