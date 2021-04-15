The monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sigrid Forberg
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says
The monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

As part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package — the same new law that has been giving most Americans $1,400 stimulus checks — working families can expect to receive up to $3,600 per child for 2021.

And, half that will come as cash, in monthly payments due to come later this year. It will be another kind of stimulus check, one to help millions of parents deal with basic bills or pay down debt.

The money is part of a temporary expansion of the child tax credit that's expected to help cut the number of U.S. children living in poverty by more than half, according to the Urban Institute.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig (pictured) had warned a few weeks ago that the child credit money might be delayed, because the tax agency was overloaded. But now, he has changed his tune.

How do these new stimulus checks work?

Happy family with piggy bank and money at home
New Africa / Shutterstock

Every household with children that qualifies for the current $1,400 stimulus check is set to receive the money via the expanded child credit.

If you're a family headed by a couple earning less than $150,000 or an individual making under $75,000, you're slated to get a $250 monthly payment for each of your kids ages 6 to 17, from July through December. For children under 6, you’ll receive $300.

In total, depending on how old your kids are, you’ll receive either $3,000 or $3,600 for this year. The monthly payments will account for the first half, while the other half will be refundable next year when you file your taxes for 2021.

This temporary change to the credit provides families with up to $1,600 more per child that can be used however you like: for family expenses, debt, savings — or even investing. One popular investing account you could open for your kids would allow them to grow their savings merely by adding spare change.

In previous years, you could claim a credit of only as much as $2,000 per child, and just $1,400 was refundable. Single parents earning more than $75,000 and couples with incomes over $150,000 won’t receive the full payments under the expanded credit but may still qualify for some support.

What if your family has a 'new addition' this year?

Father Holding Newborn Baby In Nursery
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

Let’s say you have a young family with a 3-year-old and 6-year-old. You can expect to receive $550 every month from July to December; if you claimed the child credit for the kids last year, they’ll be accounted for on your tax return and you should be set to receive payments.

But if you welcome a baby into the family this year, can you get checks for the new addition?

Tucked into the relief bill is a request for the IRS to set up a new online portal where families can update their information, including the number of qualifying children.

The hope is that this portal will be up and running by July, so you'll just be able to go online and enter the information about that joyful reason for all the sleepless nights you're now having.

If you don't give the IRS an update through the portal, you’ll have to wait until you file your 2021 taxes to claim the $3,600 credit for your family newcomer.

What's the deal with the timing?

IRS chief Rettig recently warned members of Congress that the portal and the monthly payments could be slow in coming because the agency was swamped from dealing with the $1,400 stimulus payments and the annual onslaught of tax returns during a later-than-usual tax filing season.

It started roughly two weeks behind schedule, and the filing deadline has been delayed by about a month, to May 17.

“I don’t have the resources to devote to that portal until the filing season ends," Rettig had told the House Ways and Means Committee. He added that getting the montly child tax credit payments out "might be a challenge."

But on Tuesday, he had a different response during a Senate Banking Committee. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio asked whether the IRS was aiming start sending out the checks on time, in July.

"We are," Rettig said. "If we end up not being on track for some unforeseen situation we will advise you and the committee."

What if you can't wait and need money now?

young smiling parent calculating bills at home
GreenMiles / Shutterstock

If you don’t qualify for the enhanced credit, or you can’t wait for the extra relief, here are some options to find more cash right away:

  • Cut the cost of your debt. If you’ve been relying on credit cards throughout the pandemic, expensive interest is bound to catch up with you. A lower-interest debt consolidation loan can fold your balances into a single, more affordable payment — and help you find freedom from your debt sooner.

  • Become your own insurance adjustor. You may be overpaying for insurance by hundreds every month. With everyone staying home during the pandemic and driving much less, some car insurance companies have been giving customers price breaks. Not yours? Shop around for a better deal. Plus, you can save on homeowners insurance by comparing rates to find a less expensive policy.

  • Refinance your mortgage and slash your payments. Though mortgage rates have been rising in recent weeks, they're still at some of the lowest levels in history. Refinancing your current home loan could save you thousands of dollars over the next year. Mortgage tech and data provider Black Knight says 11.1 million mortgage holders could refi and cut their monthly payments by an average $277.

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus check update: When will ‘plus-up’ payments arrive? Answers to your COVID-19 relief questions

    Americans have tons of questions about their stimulus checks and 2020 taxes. Here’s what you need to know about 2021 COVID-relief payments and more.

  • GameStop CEO forfeits over 587,000 shares for not meeting targets

    GameStop Corp Chief Executive Officer George Sherman has forfeited more than 587,000 shares as he failed to meet his performance targets, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. GameStop is currently looking for a new CEO to replace Sherman as it pivots from a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to an e-commerce firm, Reuters reported on Monday, citing three sources. The company's stock is up almost 800% since January, benefiting from a push by retail investors on Reddit forums to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks.

  • Everything you need to know about ‘plus-up’ stimulus check payments

    The US Treasury Department said a few days ago that more than 156 million stimulus checks have been issued in the wake of President Biden signing the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation back on March 11 -- and payments are still being sent out on a weekly basis. As we’ve noted in more than one stimulus check update now, this round of $1,400 stimulus checks will probably be the last direct payment of this kind to American taxpayers for a while and maybe for good. Notwithstanding a call for more direct aid to Americans from Democratic and especially progressive lawmakers in both the US House of Representatives and the Senate, President Biden has already targeted other major legislative priorities that he’d like to work toward, including a comprehensive investment in improving and modernizing the nation’s infrastructure. This means that it’s all but certain he won’t have the political capital to spend on a push for more stimulus checks. Having said that, we're going to take this opportunity to stop for a moment and answer a few questions people might still have at this point of the stimulus check disbursement process. Such as, just to dive right in: When will I get my "plus-up" payment? A week or so ago, the IRS started sending out so-called "plus-up" payments to a few million taxpayers. Basically, these include "the first of ongoing supplemental payments for people who earlier in March received payments based on their 2019 tax returns but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns.” The plus-up payments could also include a situation where a person’s income slipped in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent listed on their 2020 tax return, among other situations. These payments will continue to be sent out on a weekly basis going forward. Who qualifies for the new, third stimulus check for $1,400? Those of you who haven't yet received your new payment, for whatever reason, might be wondering this and hoping that one is coming soon for you. Basically, these payments generally start at $1,400 for an eligible individual making up to $75,000/year and $2,800 for married couples who file joint tax returns and make up to $150,000/year. Having a dependent child can tack on an extra $1,400 each to these checks. When the incomes go above those thresholds, the payments decline on a sliding scale, and they zero out for individuals making above $80,000 and married couples who make more than $160,000. What are your options if you never received a stimulus check last year? As we noted in a previous post, the IRS says that anyone who didn’t receive a first or second stimulus check from 2020, or who got stimulus checks for amounts less than they should have, may be eligible for something called the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit. Those first two checks were essentially advance payments of the credit that you can receive in full by filing a 2020 federal tax return -- which is another way of saying that the credit is a way to fix any error on the back end in people's stimulus check disbursements. We walk through how to claim the credit in this post, which you'll want to check out.

  • Senate Democrats want to replace most of your lost paycheck with permanently boosted unemployment benefits

    A new plan from Sens. Ron Wyden and Michael Bennet would also set up a $250 weekly unemployment benefit for gig workers to keep them in the program.

  • Biden to cancel Trump's pandemic food aid after high costs, delivery problems

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Yogurt was everywhere as volunteers opened boxes of fruit, frozen meat and dairy products that had shifted and spilled in transit to a food bank in Walworth County, Wisconsin. The food came from The Farmers to Families Food Box program that the Trump administration launched to feed out-of-work Americans with food rescued from farmers who would otherwise throw it away as the coronavirus pandemic upended food supply chains. The government hired hundreds of private companies last spring to buy food no longer needed by restaurants, schools and cruise ships and haul it to overwhelmed food banks.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Here's What to Know if You're Claiming a Stimulus Check on Your Taxes

    In March, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law and authorized the distribution of a third stimulus check. The IRS has distributed more than 156 million of these payments and is continuing to steadily deposit money into people's bank accounts or mail out checks. If you haven't yet received your third check, you can use the IRS's Get My Payment tool to determine when your money will arrive.

  • No apology owed for pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia, police chief says

    A Virginia police chief says his officers acted appropriately in initial phases but failed to properly de-escalate the tensions with an Army officer.

  • IRS set to start sending monthly child tax credit payments in July

    Officials say their next challenge is making sure low-income families know they are eligible.

  • Senate Democrats unveil plan to overhaul unemployment insurance system

    Senate Democrats unveiled a plan on Wednesday to overhaul the way the nation's unemployment insurance system.

  • Twitter reacts to Cordarrelle Patterson’s pending signing with Falcons

    As you can imagine, Bears fans weren't happy with news of Cordarrelle Patterson's departure from Chicago as he's signing with the Falcons.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Have Questions About Your Veteran Stimulus Money or Plus-Up Payments? We Have Answers.

    Confused about the delays on stimulus money for veterans? Want to know about those tricky plus-up payments? We've got you covered.

  • When are taxes due? Despite income federal deadline extension, April 15 remains key deadline for some taxpayers.

    Federal tax returns are due May 17, but many people still need to pay their first quarter 2021 estimated tax payments April 15. Plus more tax tips.

  • US Navy decommissions massive ship destroyed by fire

    The U.S. Navy on Wednesday decommissioned the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego nine months after flames engulfed it in one of the worst U.S. warship fires outside of combat in recent memory. The ceremony at Naval Base San Diego was not open to the public, with the Navy citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The amphibious assault ship is expected to be towed to a ship yard in Texas for dismantling.

  • The AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines share the same technology. It could explain why both have possible links to rare blood clots.

    The AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots are both viral vector vaccines. Both have been linked to cases of rare blood clots in the brain.

  • Baylor refuses title Jeep after dealer's insensitive remark

    Baylor and coach Scott Drew have refused to accept a vehicle wrapped with the school's national championship logo after an insensitive remark made by the dealership's general manager when discussing it during a live TV interview. The customized Jeep Wrangler was driven in the team's championship parade through downtown Waco on Tuesday night, and was then going to be given to the school for Drew to use for the next year. When talking about the vehicle with KWTX-TV before the parade started, Ted Teague, GM of the Allen Samuels dealership in Waco, said Drew could enjoy the Jeep and “use it to recruit, pull some people out of the hood.”

  • Adults vaccinated for COVID can gather safely, but can kids join in? What experts say

    It will likely be several months before kids under 16 will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Prince Harry Is Having a Very Weird Week Back in the U.K.

    Chris Jackson/GettyHis grandfather’s funeral isn’t until Saturday, but this is shaping up to be, even by his extravagant standards of non-normalcy, a pretty extraordinary week for Prince Harry.As he sits in splendid isolation in Frogmore Cottage, Harry could be forgiven if his head is spinning.The lavishly restored period property into which he and Meghan moved just 24 months ago, and dreamed of making their home, now houses his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack and their baby. The tenants are still there, and the owner is holed up in what was once intended as Doria Ragland’s (Meghan Markle’s mom) self-contained apartment, The Daily Beast understands.Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death He is literally just a few miles away from Windsor Castle, but if he has spoken to his father or the queen, no-one is saying so. And this despite the fact that, bizarrely, Her Majesty carried out an official duty Tuesday, overseeing the retirement of one of her senior aides, recorded thus by the official court circular: “The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia.” (Was Earl Peel was ordered to leave his wand on the desk on the way out?).We do know, courtesy of the Telegraph’s well-briefed correspondent Camilla Tominey, that Harry has spoken to his brother Prince William on the phone since he landed back in the U.K.This hardly seems like a great triumph in the arena of conflict resolution.We already know from Gayle King that other phone calls between Harry and his brother and father have taken place. King said they were regarded as “not productive.”If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.There is, frankly, no suggestion from royal aides that being in the same time zone has helped mend fences, no sense of joyous white smoke going up from Frogmore or 140 miles north at Anmer Hall, where William and Kate are rather pointedly spending the last days of the Easter holidays with their children, rather than waving at Harry from the garden of Frogmore Cottage like some of us might be inclined to do.Tominey touts Kate as taking on the role of fraternal peacemaker, quoting a source as saying, “Being so close to her own siblings, Pippa and James, and having witnessed first-hand the special bond between William and Harry, [Kate] has found the whole situation difficult and upsetting.”But while hopes of a major reconciliation between Harry and his family are being talked up by commentators, the reality on the ground is that expectations are at rock bottom. Emotions are strained and the wounds inflicted by Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey are still raw. The media may have moved on; the family will never forget what, as they see it, was Harry’s betrayal of them. There are also the unanswered questions over the identity of the royal family member who allegedly questioned the color of the then-unborn Archie’s skin, and who allegedly stopped Meghan being able to access help when she was feeling suicidal.There has been much wishful thinking this week that the death of their grandfather will bring the brothers together. Physically, of course, it will. They will walk side by side behind Philip’s coffin, recreating the tragic cortege they formed behind their mother’s coffin in 1997.This was, coincidentally, at Philip’s urging. The brothers were said to be reluctant to walk behind their mother’s coffin at her funeral but Philip took charge telling them, “I’ll walk if you walk.” Harry said years later that he was grateful for his grandfather’s guidance.But piecing together the tatters of Harry’s relationship with the royal family will be no easy task. Many of the 29 other royals attending the funeral on Saturday will feel the same way as one friend of the family who, The Daily Beast reported, said this week: “Philip was already seriously ill when the interview screened. He was 99, so the fact that he has died is of course very sad, but hardly surprising. His death may put things into perspective, but I’m not sure it really changes anything.”The logistical constraints imposed by the pandemic are unlikely to help; if they are remotely like any other family, one imagines the brothers need to have a frank, face to face discussion at a certain level of decibels to clear the air. But having arrived back in the U.K. on Sunday afternoon, Harry is not likely to be allowed to exit quarantine until the day of the funeral. Harry’s people have made it clear he will be following Covid quarantine rules to the letter.If Harry doesn’t already feel like he has gone through the looking glass, the curious apparent rehabilitation of Prince Andrew should do it.The first sign of this development came when Andrew, who has failed to make himself available to the American authorities for questioning over his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, winkled his way back on to TV screens at the weekend.He told a camera outside church that his mother was feeling a “huge void” in her life; it still hasn’t been established if his intervention was authorized. It seems hard to believe even Andrew would be stupid enough to do something like that if it wasn’t, as some briefing has suggested.Dan Wootton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast on that question.Until today it looked as if Andrew was set to be allowed to wear military uniform to the funeral, the only question being whether he would be in the garb of a three-star vice admiral (his current rank, which was never removed from him when he was fired from the family as a working royal), or actually be promoted by his mother to a four star admiral, an elevation that was due to take place last year but was put on hold. The Daily Mail reported that he was lobbying hard to be awarded his overdue promotion.Harry is the only male member of the family not technically serving, so was thought to be the only male royal attending the funeral not in military uniform. There is nothing more integral to the royal family’s sense of its own legitimacy than its military associations, and Harry’s happiest days were spent in the army. Harry was forced to give up his captaincy of the Royal Marines along with all other military associations when he stepped back from life as a working royal, a defenestration that he has made clear he considers utterly unfair.According to The Sun on Wednesday, to spare Harry's blushes—and lots of embarrassing questions about Andrew—the queen has stipulated that no royals should wear military uniform at Philip’s funeral. A military source told The Sun: “It’s the most eloquent solution to the problem.” Another source confirmed that “current thinking is no uniforms.”Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes declined to comment to The Daily Beast for this article.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 70-year-old has been on death row for 45 years. A Texas court just tossed his sentence

    He was on ​Death ​Row longer than anyone in the United States

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • Pelosi says she thinks Chauvin trial is 'disappointing': 'Maybe my disappointment springs from my expectation that these are our protectors'

    The House Speaker said she still respects law enforcement officers, and she stamped down calls, even within her own party, to "defund the police."