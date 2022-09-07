Months after 24-year-old delivering ice cream shot to death, new SUV stolen, police have no leads

DeKalb police is asking for the public’s help to identify the people who shot and killed a food delivery driver earlier this year.

Paris Smith, 24, was gunned down on May 27 as he delivered ice cream for food delivery service GoPuff, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police said he was driving his brand new white Nissan Altima SUV when he was followed by at least two people in to the Oakwood Manor subdivision off Redan Road.

The suspects shot Smith and then stole his SUV, which still had the temporary tag.

Smith’s 25th birthday would have been Wednesday, according to the AJC.

DeKalb County police announced Tuesday that they are seeking help from the public to identify the shooters.

“No witnesses have come forward and we are asking for the public’s help for any information on the perpetrators in this incident,” a spokeswoman said in a video posted to Facebook.

Smith’s Nissan hasn’t been found.

Anyone with information on Smith’s death is asked to contact DeKalb police homicide detectives at 770-724-7850. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta. at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.