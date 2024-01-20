Months after I-55 pileup in St. John the Baptist Parish, crash victim gifts plaque to man who saved her life

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Oct. 23, 2023, was a day of heartbreak for many. It was also the day a stranger became a hero to Mary Jane Fink.

“Josiah Tromatore was a savior that day to me and a lot of people,” said Interstate 55 crash victim Fink.

She’ll never forget being trapped inside her car before Tromatore pulled her out after super fog caused a pileup on I-55 in St. John the Baptist Parish.

“That young man did so much, and every day if I’m feeling down, I can still think of him and smile. I still thank him, and it takes away some of my pain,” said Fink.

Since the crash, times have been hard. Fink has dealt with surgeries and therapy. Her friend, Sandra Ann Miller, called on the community for help, holding a jambalaya benefit to help with finances.

“She is my dear friend and I love her. I’ll do whatever I need to do to help her out. That’s the way this Albany community is. Everybody comes together when there is a need,” said Miller.

“I feel so blessed to be back here with this kind of family because I call it family. I feel blessed again to have such great people,” said Fink.

Fink knew this was her chance to invite Tromatore and give him a plaque for not only saving her life but others during the crash.

“I had something made special for you and I’d like to present you with this plaque,” said Fink.

“This is awesome. I appreciate you Ms. Mary,” said Tromatore.

“Not only from me but the 168 people that were out there,” said Fink.

While recovering, Fink knows she still has a long journey ahead of her but says God will help her through these tough times.

“I think I will. I got the power in me so I’m trying 110% to be there. I want to run a marathon,” said Fink.

