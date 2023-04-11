Months after arrest of former police chief, Greensburg promotes from within to replace him

Greensburg has promoted from within to fill the position of police chief, months after the previous chief was arrested on federal drug charges.

Charles Irvin, an 18-year veteran of the force, was promoted from detective sergeant, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.

Irvin was selected from among three city officers who applied. Mayor Robb Bell told the Trib Irvin received the highest score after the candidates were interviewed by representatives from the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

Greensburg’s former chief, Shawn Denning, resigned after being arrested Jan. 24 on federal drug charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New details emerge regarding ex-Greensburg police chief arrested on federal drug charges

A 25-page federal indictment alleged that Denning, a 14-year veteran of the police force who was promoted to chief in March 2022, helped distribute meth and cocaine for two years.

The complaint alleges Denning connected a confidential informant to drug dealers multiple times from June 2021 to October 2022. The complaint also says the drugs came from Arizona and California and were sent by mail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Police respond to Pitt campus for reports of shooting, no evidence of shots fired Louisville police: 4 killed, 8 injured in shooting downtown; shooter dead Former Pittsburgh Penguin Phil Bourque auctioning off Stanley Cup rings, jerseys to help his mother VIDEO: Massive tire fire sends heavy black smoke pouring into air DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts