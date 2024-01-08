After months, breakfast restaurant reopens in Johnson County. Now another is closed

When one Another Broken Egg Cafe closes, another one opens.

The breakfast chain’s Overland Park spot reopened Monday after a months-long closure, serving its French toast, waffles and pancakes once again.

Now, with the 13386 Metcalf Ave. spot in Deer Creek Woods singing again, Prairie Village’s 5358 W 95th St. restaurant has mysteriously gone quiet.

The Overland Park location is under new management, according to a statement from the company. After the location closed, the company said, it upgraded the facility and equipment.

Prairie Village remained open until a few weeks ago. Now it, too, is listed as being “temporarily closed” online.

Another Broken Egg did not address the status of its Prairie Village restaurant in its statement. The company could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

The Florida-based company boasts of more than 70 restaurants in 14 states. Overland Park’s restaurant serves specialties like its fresh fruit and honey waffle and cinnamon roll French toast. It is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

The Overland Park location opened in 2020. Its Prairie Village spot followed suit in mid-2023.