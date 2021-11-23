Months after brutal attack by fellow inmates at Essex County jail, victim remains in coma

A group of inmates at the Essex County Correctional Facility nearly beat a mentally ill inmate to death in September during a savage assault captured by the jail's security cameras, an attorney for the victim's family said Tuesday.

The two-minute video shows several inmates punch, kick and stomp on Jayshawn Boyd, 22, of Elizabeth, leaving his limp body sprawled on the floor.

The band of seven men continued the attack even after Boyd had clearly lost consciousness. They dumped a full yellow mop bucket on him, threw a water cooler at his head, whipped him with a broomstick until it broke and dropped a microwave on his face.

"I've never seen anything that horrific," said Brooke Barnett, the Newark civil attorney representing Boyd's family. "The Essex County jail is failing the people they pledged to protect, and failing to protect people's family members."

Boyd suffers from schizophrenia, had a documented history of mental illness and should not have been placed in the facility’s gang unit as he was, Barnett said.

Boyd fell into a coma afterward, Barnett said. He remains in a coma at University Hospital in Newark, where he's been for about two months.

"Right now, survival is the goal," said his attorney.

News: Last 15 ICE detainees removed from Bergen County Jail

Rails to trails: NJ will fund Essex-Hudson trail from Montclair to Jersey City

She said seven inmates have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and other offenses related to the incident: Jaquil Anderson, Tyshon Armour, Henry Asencio, Maurice Hutchins, Isaad Jackson, Byad Lockett and Darryl Watson.

The video shows that no Essex County corrections officers came to Boyd's aid during the assault.

In a tort claim notice sent to Essex County in October, Barnett outlined a series of allegations including misconduct, civil rights violations, negligence, improper training and supervision, failure to protect and infliction of cruel and unusual punishment, among other things.

Story continues

The notice said the Boyd family will sue the county unless an alternative solution can be reached.

An Essex County spokesman said Tuesday the assault is still under investigation. He declined to comment further.

Barnett said Boyd was attacked less than 10 minutes after being placed in the cell block. It's still not clear what prompted the beating — the video shows only the start of the altercation, nothing before.

Essex County Correctional Facility

Barnett said the jail was well aware of Boyd's mental illness — he’d already been incarcerated earlier this year, but jail officials sent him to Ann Klein Forensic Center in Trenton, a secure psychiatric hospital, after he suffered delusions and violent outbursts.

Boyd remained at the 200-bed psychiatric hospital for more than a month, Barnett said. He was then returned to Essex County, where jail administrators continued to worry about his mental state — they placed Boyd on "close watch," she said.

Mental health professionals were concerned about his ability to steady his behavior and emotions and noted he easily became agitated and aggressive.

Boyd returned to jail Sept. 9 after he failed to appear for his sentencing on simple assault and disorderly person's charges, Barnett said. He was likely to receive probation.

He later surrendered at the Union County Courthouse and authorities arrested him, the attorney said.

After a two-week quarantine, jail administrators placed him in a designated gang unit even though he'd never identified with a gang, Barnett said. And they did not write on Boyd's intake questionnaire that he'd ever undergone psychiatric treatment or had a history of aggressive behavior.

"Within minutes of his entrance to the common area, he was beaten into a coma," she said. "He did nothing."

Steve Janoski covers law enforcement for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news about those who safeguard your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: janoski@northjersey.com

Twitter: @stevejanoski

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Essex County jail NJ: Victim remains in coma after brutal attack