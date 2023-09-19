For months, car parts were stolen from South Florida airports. Two men now behind bars

Over the last several months, parts from dozens of Jeeps left at South Florida airport parking lots have been stolen. Detectives now have two Broward men behind bars, and believe they were behind the cross-county car part thefts.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives — and surveillance footage — on Saturday caught two men stealing headlights and grills from two Jeep Wranglers in the long-term parking lot at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a Monday news release says. The investigators then followed the men and witnessed them doing the same thing at Sawgrass Mills Mall, located 25 minutes north from the airport.

Jonathan Quintero, 22, and Diogenes Morel Martinez, 25, face a slew of charges, including armed burglary and grand theft. The pair, arrested Saturday, are locked up at the Broward main jail as of Monday evening.

Detectives, according to court documents, suspect Quintero and Morel Martinez are behind the string of auto part thefts across South Florida.

The Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Palm Beach airports had received 60 complaints related to auto part thefts. Twenty-eight were made from the Fort Lauderdale airport, according to BSO. The Miami and Palm Beach airports had received 14 and 18 complaints, respectively.

Investigators with Miami-Dade police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are also looking into the string of thefts.

Anyone with information should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.