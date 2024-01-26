After months of delays, new EV chargers have arrived on the Mass Pike

A car charges up earlier this month at a Tesla charging station along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton.

The juice is back on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

New charging stations for electric vehicles were officially activated Friday, according to a spokesman at the state Department of Transportation. They complement existing Tesla chargers at the Charlton rest stop.

Locations with the new chargers include: one each at the westbound and eastbound rest stops in Charlton, one at the eastbound stop in Natick and another at the westbound stop in Framingham. Two more charging stations – one each at the westbound and eastbound stops in Lee – were expected to be fully operational sometime Friday, said the spokesman.

Non-Tesla motorists on the Pike went months without charging stations, because previous EVgo chargers were unreliable, and often out-of-service. EVgo blamed the state for the problems, claiming it wanted to upgrade the chargers, but needed permission from the state to do it.

The state’s contract with EVgo ran its course, and a new contract was signed with Guardian Energy Management Solutions of Marlborough. Guardian signed the deal for a reported $341,000 to put six chargers on the Pike at the same rest stops that previously had the EVgo units.

The new 60-kilowatt chargers are made by Autel and will be maintained by Guardian.

Critics: Why is it taking so long?

Some critics point to the slow pace of erecting chargers on the Pike. They also want to know why there aren't more of them.

Possible reasons have been reported. One is uncertainty that federal funds can be used for charging stations at state-owned rest stops on the Pike, since the roadway was built before the establishment of the federal highway program.

The contract that governs management of the rest stops is a second possible factor. The contract is between the state transportation department and two tenants at Pike rest stops: McDonald’s and RaceTrac Inc. The latter closed a deal in December to buy Gulf Oil, including Gulf stations along the Pike.

The contract reportedly ends in two years, and companies might want to wait until then to install their own charging stations. The state transportation department declined to comment on those reported factors.

Beyond the Pike: developments in the works

Meanwhile, there is movement to install charging stations on other state-controlled roadways.

Up to five contractors could be selected by May to install chargers through the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, according to the state transportation department. The state’s preference is for those companies to build charging stations every 50 miles along Route 2, I-91, 1-495 and portions of I-195 near Fall River and New Bedford.

It's unclear when the work would start once the companies are selected.

The federal program calls for chargers to be no farther than one mile off an exit. Each charging location will have four chargers that each deliver at least 150 kilowatts of power.

