After months of evading a lawsuit related to the Capitol insurrection, Rep. Mo Brooks was finally served

Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
Mo Brooks
In this image from video, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 House Television via AP

  • Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is suing GOP Rep. Mo Brooks over his role in the Capitol Riot.

  • A private investigator left the papers with Brooks' wife at their home in Alabama, CNN reported.

  • Swalwell said Brooks spent months trying to avoid being served the lawsuit.

GOP Rep. Mo Brooks was served a lawsuit filed against him by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell over the January 6 Capitol insurrection after months of trying to evade it.

"Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served complaint (on my WIFE). HORRIBLE Swalwell's team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife!" Brooks said in a tweet.

Swalwell is suing former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Brooks, and Rudy Giuliani for inciting the insurrection. He accused Brooks of dodging being served and said he hired a private detective to track him down.

Brooks denied he was dodging being served and said he was publicly available, CNN reported.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and clashed with police which resulted in five deaths.

Brooks was one of several GOP politicians who falsely claimed there was voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"Brooks-acting in his personal capacity- conspired with the other Defendants to undermine the election results by alleging, without evidence, that the election had been rigged and by pressuring elected officials, courts, and ultimately Congress to reject the results," Swalwell's lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said Brooks "directly incited the violence at the Capitol that followed" when he addressed the crowd before the riot.

"Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass," Brooks told the crowd at a rally right before the riot.

On Sunday, Swalwell's attorney Matthew Kaiser said a private investigator left the papers with Brooks' wife at their home in Alabama, CNN reported.

Insider could not reach Brooks' office for comment at the time of publication but spokesperson Clay Mills told Forbes that Brooks filed a police report over the incident. Mills said there was video proof that the agent went into Brooks' home without consent.

Another Swalwell attorney, Philip Adonian, told Forbes that Brooks' allegation that the server entered his home is "utterly false" and said he "lawfully handed the papers to Mo Brooks' wife at their home… which is perfectly legitimate under the federal rules."

