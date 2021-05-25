Months after he fails to show up to begin prison sentence, Joshua Jacobson is arrested

May 25—A Dexter man who failed to report to jail in January to begin serving a years-long prison sentence for a crash that seriously injured a 3-year-old girl was arrested earlier this month in the Twin Cities.

Joshua Jacobson, 40, had been wanted on at least one felony warrant in Olmsted County since Jan. 4, 2021.

Jacobson pleaded guilty on Oct. 23, 2020, to felony criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm-any amount schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance. A virtual sentencing hearing was held on Dec. 31, 2020.

At that time, Jacobson was given three days to get his affairs in order and was told to report to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 4, 2021. Judge Joseph Chase expressed concerns about giving Jacobson that time, calling it a "formula for disaster" and a "terrible idea," but granted the days.

Jacobson never reported to jail and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He was arrested on May 20 by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit. He was booked in the Olmsted County jail on Monday morning, May 24.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on a felony charge of failing to appear on Wednesday morning. A hearing is also scheduled in the criminal vehicular operation case for the same date and time.

Jacobson was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer northbound on 70th Avenue Northwest on the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2019, when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the back passenger side of a 2010 Toyota Camry.

Evelyn McKenzie, then 3 years old, was sitting in the back seat where the car was struck. Evelyn spent 46 days in the hospital with tubes to help her breathe, to feed her and monitor her internal functions, her mother said in court in December. She also had to relearn the skills she possessed before the crash. Her mother, Dr. Kathryn McKenzie, suffered a concussion and injuries that prevented her from breastfeeding her 2-month-old child.

Jacobson admitted to using methamphetamine two days before the crash. A warrant was obtained for a blood sample, which was submitted to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis. That analysis found methamphetamine and amphetamine in Jacobson's blood, according to court documents.