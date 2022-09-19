Months after fatal Portsmouth hit-and-run, state police still searching for answers

More than two months after 47-year-old Durrell Jerome Sawyer was killed in a hit-and-run on I-264 in Portsmouth, the Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate and are asking for the public’s help.

The wreck occurred at about 12:48 a.m. on July 17. Sawyer, a resident of Portsmouth, was found lying in the westbound lane of I-264 at exit 6, which leads to Martin Luther King Expressway, with no pulse. Police said Sawyer was walking east in the westbound lanes of the interstate when he was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle that struck Sawyer did not stop and fled the scene, according to the state police. It is described as a silver or gray sedan, possibly a Honda or Acura of unknown model year, and may have damage to the front or driver side.

Police believe it was occupied by three women between the ages of 18 and 22 at the time.

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or have information that is helpful to the investigation to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com