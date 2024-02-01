Months after fatal Wilmington crash involving DART bus, driver charged

A Newark man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Wilmington's West Center City involving a DART bus, police said Thursday.

A New Castle County Grand Jury indicted 27-year-old Everton Ellis on Monday, charging him with operation of a vehicle causing death and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death for the November wreck. He was arraigned Wednesday and released on unsecured bond.

According to police, the crash happened just after 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 27, when officers were called to the 100 block of N. Monroe St. for reports that 38-year-old Glenn Dupont had been hit by a DART bus.

There, police found Dupont badly hurt. He later died from his injuries.

Ellis, police said, fled the scene in the bus before officers arrived, though he was later identified as the driver.

In a statement Thursday morning, Delaware Department of Transportation spokesperson C.R. McLeod said the Delaware Transit Corporation is aware of Ellis' charges and has been cooperating with police.

The 27-year-old, McLeod said, "was removed from service" at the time of the crash, "pending the outcome of the investigation."

"The safety of our customers, the general public and employees is our utmost priority," McLeod said, adding that the transit corporation "will continue to cooperate as the legal process moves forward."

Ellis is on pretrial supervision pending future court events, records show.

