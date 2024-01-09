'Months to Learn': Skateboarder Lands Impressive Freestyle Trick

A skateboarder in California landed an impressive freestyle trick, after spending months learning how to master the move.

San Diego resident June Saito was captured on video managing to stay balanced while moving along on an upside-down skateboard.

“The trick itself took me a few months to learn but the video itself took me about an hour to land,” he said.

“The trick was invented by pro skateboarder Rodney Mullen, and I’ve always wanted to learn it. It’s call a Casper slide,” he continued.

“I added a twist to the trick by adding a manual, or wheelie, after the Casper slide,” Saito added. “It was a combo that I just thought would work that day, and it ended up working out,” he said. Credit: June Saito via Storyful