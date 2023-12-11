Months-long closure on a busy downtown Lexington road begins Monday

A section of a busy road in downtown Lexington will be closed for months starting Monday due to construction related to Town Branch Park, according to the City of Lexington.

The closure is on Manchester Street between High Street and Oliver Lewis Way, which is near the Central Bank Center. The city said access to Ty Court and the level 1 parking garage of the Central Bank Center is still available via Oliver Lewis Way. Motorists can also access the level 3 loading dock of the Central Bank Center from High Street.

The closure is expected to last through spring of 2024, the city said. Manchester Street west of Oliver Lewis Way, which heads towards the Distillery District, will be unaffected by the closure.

Access to Manchester Street from High Street was previously blocked too, but it has since reopened.

The closure is due to construction on Town Branch Park, a proposed $39 million, 10-acre park in the center of downtown Lexington. The city said the construction will improve pedestrian access by building a pedestrian entry into the park.

Officials broke ground on the park in August. The plans call for a large amphitheater area, stage, dog park, children’s play area with water features and plenty of walking trails.

To find out more about Town Branch Park go to townbranchpark.org.