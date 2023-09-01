Months-long investigation leads to drug dealer’s arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 10-month long investigation has lead to the arrest of who authorities called a “major drug trafficker.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the Murfreesboro Police Department originally began the investigation, which later involved the MNPD and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Brandon Ostein, 36, was arrested Thursday after police searched his Broadway apartment and found 37 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine, guns, shoeboxes containing about $400,000 cash, plastic baggies, kilogram presses, and vacuum sealers, according to investigators.

Police said Ostein is a convicted drug felon on parole who registered with Metro police as an ex-con in October 2022.

Ostein is charged with possession fentanyl-laced cocaine for resale, gun possession by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on a $1,026,000 bond.

According to police, the investigation continues and involves the MNPD, Murfreesboro Police Department, the TBI, and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

