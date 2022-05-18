Months-long undercover chat sting leads to arrest of man accused of trying to have sex with child

A Pittsburgh man is in jail after police said he tried to have sex with a 12-year-old girl, who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

It started in 2021 after an undercover FBI agent posed as a 12-year-old girl online.

In January 2022, police said Anthony Antosz, 45, took the bait and initiated conversation with the profile under the name “Tony Northside.”

They said that Antosz spoke to the agent for nearly five months via social media and eventually through text message.

Court documents allege that he exchanged photos of his face, body and genitals.

The conversations between Antosz, who eventually told the imaginary girl his real age, progressed and became more sexual in nature until the two finally agreed to meet, according to police.

That was when officers said Antosz purchased a Lyft ride for the 12-year-old to come to his Perrysville Avenue home. As he waited outside for the girl to arrive, the FBI swooped in, arrested him and seized his cellphone.

Another disturbing discovery was found inside his home. Police said they found lit candles lining the stairs to his apartment, seemingly in anticipation of the girl’s arrival.

Antosz admitted that he had wanted to bring the child to his home to engage in sexual activity. He was charged in federal court with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania Primary Election Results - May 17, 2022 LIVE UPDATES: U.S. Senate Republican Primary too close to call; McCormick narrowly leads Oz Former local school teacher facing charges after accused inappropriate relationship with student VIDEO: Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman wins the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts