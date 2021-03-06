Months-old charges for posting stickers surface

Garrett Cabeza Daily News staff writer, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Moscow, Idaho
·3 min read

Mar. 6—Charges against two Moscow teenagers and their father for allegedly creating and posting anti-government stickers on downtown Moscow poles in October found a public audience this week, which apparently inspired others to produce chalk art Thursday night with a similar message.

The stickers, and subsequent chalk art, were developed in protest of Moscow's face covering/social distancing order. Each read "SOVIET MOSCOW ENFORCED BECAUSE WE CARE" on the perimeter of a red circle with a yellow hammer and sickle in the circle.

The message appears to mock the city's "MASK MOSCOW ENFORCED BECAUSE WE CARE" signs on the edges of town.

Rory Wilson, 18, was charged with misdemeanor "posting on fences or buildings or poles on public property or private property without consent" and pleaded not guilty to the charge Oct. 22, according to Idaho's court portal.

Rory's 14-year-old brother was also charged, according to a news release from Nathan Wilson, the father of Rory and the 14-year-old, published in the Moscow Report on Monday.

Nathan Wilson was also charged with the same misdemeanor charge as Rory Wilson, according to that state court portal. He pleaded not guilty Oct. 22.

Moscow Report, according to its website, was founded in 2017 as a "local news source and place for community members to share on-the-ground photos and videos during news events. A secondary but important goal was to promote the beauty and history of Moscow, and highlight local businesses."

Nathan made the "SOVIET MOSCOW" stickers, which is why he was charged, according to Doug Wilson, pastor at Christ Church in Moscow, father of Nathan Wilson and grandfather of Rory Wilson and his brother.

Doug Wilson said the sticker posting was an expression of free speech, adding that criticizing the actions of the government is legal.

"It's political speech, free speech," Doug Wilson said.

Moscow Prosecuting Attorney Liz Warner said she could not discuss the facts of the open cases.

Nathan Wilson and Rory Wilson are scheduled for pretrial conferences at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall. Samuel Creason, a Lewiston attorney, is representing both men. Creason could not be immediately reached for comment.

"I was proud of my boys," Nathan Wilson said in the news release. "It is important to stand up against men who begin to abuse power, even when that abuse is small, and especially when those men are carrying badges and guns."

Also this week, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said about 50 stickers were reportedly placed on street poles Tuesday in downtown Moscow.

Krasselt said the stickers varied in style, with more than 25 different messages included.

According to the Moscow police daily activity log, stickers were reported on poles outside Champions Bar and Grill, at the intersection of South Main and East Sixth streets, at Friendship Square and at the intersection of South Jackson and West Third streets.

The stickers have been removed. Police were doing follow-up and did not have suspects in the Tuesday incident.

As for the chalk drawings, four of them were drawn Thursday night downtown, Krasselt said.

The four drawings were the same as the "SOVIET MOSCOW ENFORCED BECAUSE WE CARE" stickers. Krasselt said one was drawn on the sidewalk outside City Hall, two were at Friendship Square and one was on the corner of Third and Main streets.

Krasselt said police contacted two people that night but they were not cited or arrested.

Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Amanda Gorman reveals security guard followed her home and said she looked ‘suspicious’

    ‘One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat,’ says poet who performed at Biden inauguration

  • ‘I collided with the establishment’: Inside the Wallis and Edward TV interview that rocked the monarchy five decades before Meghan and Harry

    Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Oprah interview recalls the last time two royal exiles agreed to a televised sit down with the BBC in 1970

  • Ultra-rich Florida community got COVID vaccinations in January

    Thousands of residents over 65 in a wealthy gated enclave in the Florida Keys had received COVID vaccines by mid-January, while most of the rest of Florida's elderly waited for their shots, report the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald.Why it matters: The uber-rich Ocean Reef Club on Key Largo, with more than 2,100 full- or part-time members, was dubbed by the papers as "one of the highest-security private communities in the nation."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOcean Reef did not respond to the Times' and Herald's request for comment on how it obtained so many vaccines so quickly.The state of play: The only people from the area who gave to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) political committee all live in Ocean Reef. All 17 had given contributions of $5,000 through December 2020.Resident Bruce Rauner, who served as the Republican governor of Illinois and headed a Chicago private equity firm, donated $250,000 in February.What they're saying: DeSantis spokesperson Meredith Beatrice told the papers that the governor was not involved in selecting Ocean Reef for early vaccines."This was not a state-supported senior community POD [point of distribution], nor was it requested by the governor."The big picture: DeSantis has been criticized for steering exclusive pop-up vaccination sites to other wealthy communities in Florida — and has continually denied that politics drove the decisions.Two of the wealthiest zip codes in Manatee County — both predominantly white and heavily Republican — got a pop-up site with DeSantis' assistance. The governor responded by dismissing any charges of favoritism.Three other developments in the state run by Pat Neal, a politically-connected developer and former state senator who has a long history in GOP politics, also got similar vaccine sites. At the time, a DeSantis spokesman said the "insinuation" that they were "established for political purposes is completely baseless."Florida readers: Check out the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Firm behind Keystone pipeline hires Biden-linked lobbyists

    The company behind the Keystone XL pipeline broadened its advocacy team with Biden-linked lobbyists in January, public records show.Why it matters: The K Street hires weren't enough to save the pipeline, which President Biden effectively canceled during his first days in office. But they could help ensure similar projects don't meet the same fate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's new: TransCanada Pipelines, TC Energy's principal operating subsidiary, retained a former senior Biden aide to lobby for the company in January.The company hired Putala Strategies and its eponymous principal, Christopher Putala, a former senior aide when Biden was in the Senate.Putala's lobbying registration filing, posted publicly on Thursday, said he will work on "matters concerning energy policy, including pipelines, storage facilities and power generation origination."Putala was officially hired Jan. 20 — the day his former boss was inaugurated as president.Five days earlier, TC Energy had hired another prominent lobbyist: the brother of Biden White House counselor Steve Ricchetti.Jeff Ricchetti's firm said it would work on "legislative issues affecting energy infrastructure, the safe and efficient transportation of natural gas and liquids energy, renewable electricity policy and alternative fuel sources like renewable natural gas and hydrogen."Ricchetti's hire was first reported this week by Bloomberg.What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, TC Energy spokesperson Marc Palazzo described the new lobbying hires as an extension of both Ricchetti's and Putala's prior advisory work."Chris Putala and Jeff Ricchetti have advised our company for the better part of a year and are part of a diverse team of advisors that provide strategic advice and counsel on a wide range of issues,” Palazzo said. Between the lines: In spite of those early Biden-era hires, the president rolled back U.S. government approval for Keystone XL during his first days in office, a move hailed by environmental policy advocates who'd campaigned against it for years.Keystone XL may be dead, but TC Energy has a history of developing cross-border pipelines, and said in January it has "a robust portfolio of other similarly high-quality opportunities under development."Its Biden-connected lobbying team could help ensure it can at least make its case to the White House more effectively in the future.No company — particularly in the energy space — wants to land at the center of a political firestorm. Lobbyists with the ear of the president and senior staff could allow a company to open channels of communication with top policymakers before the political or public relations campaigns take over.Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from TC Energy.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for U.S. students accused of killing

    An Italian prosecutor on Saturday demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges after a policeman was killed following a botched drugs sale in Rome. Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in the early hours of July 26, 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer. Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.

  • Myanmar coup: The young rebels risking their lives for the future

    Opponents of Myanmar's military coup face daily threats and violence, and yet defiance continues.

  • Why fears of a SPAC bubble may be overblown

    The SPAC surge continues unabated, with 10 new ones formed since Wednesday morning. And that's OK.Between the lines: There are growing concerns that retail investors are about to get rolled, with smart sponsors taking advantage of dumb money.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.To be sure, many of these deals will fail. SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) are pulling venture capital forward, and venture capital is inherently speculative.And regulators should watch closely for conflicts of interest, including if SPAC sponsors are having pre-IPO conversations with potential targets (which is not allowed).Reasons for (relative) calm: Unlike traditional venture capital or equities investing, though, SPACs have numerous guardrails.Some of them are structural. Redemption rights, IPO proceeds held in escrow via T-bills and the ability for unit-holders to rebuff a merger.There also is pricing pressure from the small number of institutional investors that have come to dominate the PIPE market. For example, it's not uncommon for a SPAC to win a bake-off by offering the highest price, only to renegotiate down after the letter of intent is signed. Not because the SPAC sponsor thinks it over-bid, but because the big PIPE players do."Target companies hate when this happens, but they're in an exclusivity period once they've signed the LOI, so their only option is to negotiate or wait a while and start the whole thing over," a SPAC banker explains.Normal market forces are also at work. For example, the SPAC buying Dyal Capital is now just trading at 4 cents above the offering price, reflecting concerns about if the deal can get done amidst the litigation. And, of course, there are short-sellers trumpeting their skepticism, like Muddy Waters yesterday unloading on SPAC'd XL Fleet.The bottom line: It does feel like there's a SPAC bubble. But, as investing bubbles go, SPACs may be among the most benign.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Senate breaks deadlock on Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid bill —but $15 minimum wage rejected

    Deal ends six-hour standstill over measures to help unemployed

  • U.S. imposes fresh export controls on Myanmar over military coup

    The United States on Thursday announced new export restrictions for Myanmar, and blocked the country's defense and home affairs ministries and other entities from some types of trade.The big picture: The new rules come in response to the escalating military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProtests erupted after the country's military leaders overthrew its democratically elected government on Feb. 1.Police and military officials have killed at least 54 people and "arbitrarily" detained over 1,700 during the anti-coup protests, according to the United Nations human rights commissioner."The junta is using existing draconian provisions of the Penal Code to crack down on freedom of expression," the UN special rapporteur said in a report Thursday. Details: The new rules include a more restrictive review of license applications for exports and reexports involving sensitive items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to any end user in Myanmar. Exports of items intended for military use are subjected to additional restrictions under the EAR, with applications reviewed "under a presumption of denial."The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is applying the measures "consistently with the policy applied to similar transactions involving the People’s Republic of China, Russia, and Venezuela."BIS has also added Myanmar's defense and home affairs ministries, the Myanmar Economic Corporation and the Myanmar Economic Holding Limited to the Entity List, which is used to limit export licensing for individuals or organizations "reasonably believed to be involved ... in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."What they're saying: "The United States remains fully committed to the people of Burma, and strongly condemns violence by the Burmese military against peaceful protesters," the Commerce Department said in a statement. "We will not allow the Burmese military to continue to benefit from access to items subject to the EAR. Commerce is reviewing potential additional measures as warranted by the military’s actions," the department added. "The U.S. government will continue to hold perpetrators of the coup responsible for their actions."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • FBI: Trump appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    Federico Klein, a former State Department aide who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, was arrested Thursday on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the FBI announced Thursday night. This is the first known instance of a Trump appointee facing prosecution in connection with the attack, Politico reports. An FBI Washington Field Office spokeswoman told Politico that Klein, 42, was taken into custody in Virginia, but did not release any information on the charges against him. Federal Election Commission records show Klein worked as a tech analyst for the 2016 Trump campaign, Politico says, and after the election he was hired at the State Department. A federal directory from last summer lists Klein as a special assistant in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, making him a "Schedule C" political appointee, Politico reports. On Jan. 6, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Biden's victory. Klein's mother, Cecilia, told Politico on Thursday night that he told her he was in Washington, D.C., on the day of the riot, and "as far as I know, he was on the Mall." She is a retired economist and trade official, and told Politico because of their different views, she rarely spoke about Trump or politics with her son. "Fred's politics burn a little hot," she said. "But I've never known him to violate the law." More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'Two top Cuomo aides leave amid sexual harassment, nursing home scandals

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Disney World guests with COVID rage spit and yell at resort staff trying to enforce safety guidelines, report says

    Employees of Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort told the Orlando Sentinel about the harassment workers face when trying to enforce mask-wearing.

  • Rudy Giuliani's legal woes mount as a federal criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings resumes, report says

    Giuliani, Trump's longtime personal attorney, is also facing lawsuits linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election.

  • Cuomo skipped sexual harassment training - that he himself mandated - by having a staffer complete it for him, accuser says

    When asked by a reporter Wednesday if he had taken the sexual harassment training, Cuomo said, "Short answer is yes."

  • The Wall Street Journal ridicules Trump in public feud after the paper questioned his usefulness to the Republican Party

    Wall Street Journal's editorial board suggests Trump needs therapy to get over his election failure, following a broadside from the former president.

  • Nicolas Cage just got married for the fifth time

    Nicolas Cage, 57, tied the knot with Riko Shibata, 26, in Las Vegas on February 16.

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman said a security guard followed her and told her she 'looked suspicious' when entering her own building

    "This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," Gorman said in a tweet about the incident.

  • A handful of QAnon followers flew all the way from California to DC in hopes of watching Trump's March 4 'inauguration'

    March 4 had become a highly anticipated date for followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, who believed it was the day Trump would return to power.

  • A teenage girl wearing 'Everything will be OK' T-shirt was shot in the head on Myanmar's bloodiest day of protests yet

    Nineteen-year-old Kyal Sin had proudly cast her first vote last year in the very elections Myanmar's military has tried to annul with its ongoing coup.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.