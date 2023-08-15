Months after Overland Park apartment fire, Missouri suspect arrested, charged with arson

A Missouri resident has been arrested and charged with arson in a March fire in Overland Park, according to court records.

Chrissy I. Carter, 28, of Lowry City, Missouri, was arrested August 8 and charged with three counts of arson with risk of bodily harm, a felony, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrest and booking records. Carter is being held on $100,000 bond.

Crews responding to the fire around 3 a.m. March 19 at the Sheridan Ridge Townhomes in the 8400 block of Farley Street saw fire and heavy smoke coming from the apartment complex.

All residents had evacuated the building safely, but residents from eight units of the two-story complex were displaced, said Jason Rhodes, a spokesman for the Overland Park Fire Department, in March.

Crews had the fire under control within two hours.

No injuries were reported and a local chapter of the Red Cross helped assist residents.

