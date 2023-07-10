After months on the run, ‘Chiefsaholic’ arrested in California. He faces new charges

A popular Kansas City Chiefs fan, known for dressing as a wolf at games, has been arrested and charged more than six months after he was initially arrested for robbing a bank in Oklahoma, and after four months on the run.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, known as “ChiefsAholic” online, was arrested Friday in California and faces federal charges in addition to his earlier charges in Oklahoma. The 29-year-old from Overland Park is now accused of laundering the proceeds from a string of robberies at banks and credit unions across the Midwest at casinos and bank accounts, according to an affidavit.

Babudar was arrested Friday in Lincoln, California, federal authorities said. His initial court appearance is set for Monday afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California in Sacramento.

A federal grand jury will ultimately decide if Babudar should be indicted on the current federal charges of one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines

“Babudar enjoyed a robust social media presence as Kansas City Chiefs superfan Twitter user @ChiefsAholic,” Monday’s federal news release stated.

After Babudar’s initial arrest, authorities would not confirm that he was the person behind the social media page for Chiefsaholic. Nevertheless, his arrest immediately went viral on social media as fans speculated about the incident.

Babudar’s name initially hit headlines in December, after he was arrested in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, for allegedly robbing a credit union. He was charged with armed robbery and assault while masked or disguised.

Authorities said he was wearing a mask at the time, just not the wolf mask he was known for.

After Babudar’s arrest in December, FBI investigators connected his cell phone location to the scenes of unsolved robberies at four banks in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma, and to the attempted robberies of two credit unions in Minnesota.

FBI investigators found that between April and December of 2022, Babudar also purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from casinos in Kansas, Missouri and Illinois.

In January, Babudar’s public defender at the time filed a motion seeking to reduce his bond, saying his then-bond of $200,000 was excessive. In that filing, his attorney said Babudar reported having been self-employed for about five years.

He bonded out in February. In March he violated court orders by cutting off his ankle monitor in Tulsa and going on the run. A warrant for his arrest was issued in late March. In June, he placed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers’ “Most Wanted” list.

The latest charges announced Monday are specifically related to $70,000 stolen from Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, on March 2, 2022.

Bank employees told police at the time that a thief came into the bank wearing a ski mask and appearing to be armed, then handed the teller a note demanding money. Police later found nearly $1,500 in $20 bills in the woods, along with a glove they connected to Babudar.

In the six weeks after the robbery, Babudar deposited the same amount that was stolen in Clive into his money market savings account and made multiple casino chip purchases and redemptions at the Argosy Casino in Riverside, Missouri, according to the affidavit.

Not much else is known about Babudar. In previous court filings, he listed his mailing address in Overland Park, but he also called himself homeless. He wrote that his last employment was in 2020 in a warehouse.