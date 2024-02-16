After months of sleeping on the street, pregnant woman finally has a shelter bed

PROVIDENCE – It took a week after a story highlighting her grim scenario, but the pregnant woman who spent months sleeping on the street in Pawtucket has landed in a shelter – with a lot of help along the way.

Shanelle Saraceno, who is six months pregnant and for close to a year lacked housing after being evicted, on Wednesday received a shelter placement with her boyfriend at an undisclosed location.

“We have our own room and we are on to this new journey,” Saraceno, 29, said in a text message. They hope one day to have a place of their own.

A pregnant Shanelle Saraceno and her boyfriend Dylan Ballou walks away from Kennedy plaza with all their possessions stuffed in grocery bags.

For months, she and her boyfriend, Dylan Ballou had been sleeping in a tent near the Apex building in Pawtucket until their tent and blankets were stolen. Saraceno reached out to dozens of agencies for help and waited for months on the coordinated entry system list for a shelter bed.

She was evicted for nonpayment of rent last March and found apartments out of reach, as the couple relies on Social Security income due to their disabilities.

Donations made the difference

For a week, donations organized by Nick Horton, co-executive director of OpenDoors paid for the couple to stay off the streets in hotel rooms as they waited. OpenDoors received $1,145 in donations that kept the couple afloat.

"Unfortunately, it took being in the paper for Shanelle to make it off the street. Rhode Island simply does not have enough shelter for everyone in need, and the lack of support for unhoused, pregnant women is tragic,” Horton said in an email.

Because she is in her third trimester, Saraceno moved up on the shelter list. Horton said last week that there are two other pregnant woman seeking shelter at night at the OpenDoors warming shelter in Pawtucket.

“[Up] until recently, Shanelle and Dylan were not high-need enough to be prioritized because Shanelle was not pregnant enough," Horton said. "Thankfully, now they have a place to stay in a supportive family shelter."

The number of people lacking shelter in the state rose from 377 in November to 436 in December, according to the monthly report of the Coalition to End Homelessness. The waiting list for shelter has 720 people on it, amounting to 472 households.

Much gratitude

Saraceno and Ballou have a long list of people they extend thanks to, including Horton and Megan Smith, an outreach program consultant at the House of Hope. Smith reached out to Horton on the couple’s behalf.

They are thankful for the people who donated money to keep them housed as they waited and to their respective mothers who provided them with food. Saraceno expressed gratitude to others who leant them support.

“Thanks to all,” Saraceno said in a long text message ticking names off.

OpenDoors continues to accept donations in Saraceno’s name to help support the couple as they prepare for their baby.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI woman pregnant and sleeping on the streets secures a shelter bed