After Months of Street Protest, Now It’s Hong Kong Voters Delivering a Massive Rebuke to Beijing

HONG KONG—After months of protests, this city’s voters have sent a direct message to the Chinese Communist Party, a massive rebuke to the stranglehold that pro-Beijing figures have tried to maintain over Hong Kong politics.

Just three weeks ago, CCP leader Xi Jingping gave his public endorsement to Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive—and by extension, the city’s establishment politicians. But in district elections on Sunday the pro-democracy camp won by a landslide, taking 388 of the 452 available seats. That’s a six-to-one majority.

The vote showed Hongkongers are using every means they have to ensure their own interests are represented in government, and the Party can take a back seat.

Will Ballots or Bullets Decide Hong Kong’s Upcoming Elections?

District councilors are at the base of the pyramid in Hong Kong politics. They are officials who manage funds for things like environmental improvements, community activities, or public services in small neighborhoods—in other words, local matters that normally don’t receive too much attention even from Hongkongers.

In the past, campaign platforms revolved around matters like the placement of recycle bins and traffic lights. But nearly six months of unrest—involving massive political rallies, a trashed legislative building, the development of a syncretic protest philosophy and strategic planning, chaos at the airport, and the city’s leader invoking emergency powers to ban face masks—have turned the election into a one-issue race: Do Hongkongers want public representatives who will push for change at the highest level?

The answer is an assertive, resounding yes.

The polls opened across the city at 7:30 a.m. By the early afternoon, more than 1.5 million people had cast their ballots—surpassing the total turnout in the previous district council election four years ago. At 10:30 p.m., when polling stations closed, more than 2,940,000 people had showed up to the voting booth. That’s 71.2 percent of the 4.1 million people who are registered to vote in Hong Kong. In some districts, turnout was greater than 80 percent.

While results rolled in, it was the first time since June that crowds gathered in public were smiling, laughing, celebrating instead of expressing rage or heartbreak.

This city of 7.4 million has never seen so many people show up for any election. Some stood in line for more than three hours to vote. And there's a good reason for that. Sunday’s election involved more than 1,100 candidates. For the first time ever, every incumbent faced a challenger. It was a chance to disrupt the status quo—not by using roadblocks or clashing with the police, but by building political ownership one vote at a time.

Ahead of the election. establishment figures had called repeatedly for postponing the Sunday vote, often citing security concerns referring to protesters barricading and taking over university campuses, even shooting arrows at riot police. But many Hongkongers saw that as those in power developing cold feet—the side that expects to win doesn’t ask for the race to be delayed.

There were some candidates who muddied perception. In swing districts, “independents” adopted protest slogans in their campaign materials, yet received funding from or had links to pro-Beijing organizations.

Never mind. The pro-democracy camp found overwhelming popularity at the polling booths, boosted by recent demonstrations and as a consequence of the constant community organization that has been conducted at the grassroots level. Here are some of the candidates who won or kept their seats:

— Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit is the leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, which organized the rallies that drew one million, then two million people to march on the government headquarters. In mid-October, four men attacked him by slamming his head with hammers and wrenches before speeding off in a car. Sham’s head is still scarred. He walks with a cane now due to his injuries.

— Incumbent councilor Andrew Chiu Ka-yin, whose ear was bitten off by a knife-wielding man three weeks ago.

— Tommy Cheung Sau-yin, the former spokesperson of Scholarism, an organization that spearheaded the 2014 pro-democracy Umbrella Movement.

— Lester Shum, one of the leaders of the Umbrella Movement.