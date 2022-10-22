For months, Trump has 'repeatedly' discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his 2024 running mate: journalist

Former President Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene at the 16th tee during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster on July 31, 2022. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has "repeatedly" discussed choosing Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as his 2024 running mate, The New York Times Magazine journalist Robert Draper told the Daily Beast.

Speaking on this week's episode of the Daily Beast's "The New Abnormal" podcast, Draper claimed the discussions have been ongoing for months.

Draper, the author of "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind," told the podcast that Trump has toyed with the idea of selecting Greene to join his ticket since February of this year.

"It's been discussed repeatedly," he said, per the Daily Beast. "Now, to be fair, I mean, how many of these conversations has Trump had with other people?"

Draper said that Greene is being considered by Trump because she has been "unflaggingly loyal" to him throughout. "What is Trump concerned about most of all in a VP after the Mike Pence experience? Loyalty?" he added.

Trump has previously said he wouldn't pick former Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate again because he "committed political suicide" when he refused to intervene in the election certification process.

The former president needs somebody who will "fight for him to overturn a presidential election," Draper continued. "He has every reason to expect that Greene would be by his side and would be his proximate warrior," the journalist added.

Earlier this week, Greene told Draper that she's discussed with Trump the possibility of serving as his running mate. She said she would be "honored" to serve, but added that the GOP establishment would not want it.

"I think the last person that the RNC or the national party wants is me as his running mate," she told Draper in an excerpt of his forthcoming book, which was published in The New York Times magazine.

Despite being stripped of her committee assignments in February 2021, Greene is one of the best-known conservative firebrands in US politics.

Rolling Stone reported that Trump is interested in giving Greene a job in his administration if he wins in 2024.

Trump has not formally announced that he will run for president again in 2024, but those in his orbit have predicted that he would like to announce it within weeks.

