After Months of Unrest, Hong Kong Invokes Emergency Powers to Ban Face Masks

Hong Kong’s embattled top official, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, invoked colonial-era emergency regulations Friday to announce a ban on the wearing of face masks at unauthorized assemblies and other gatherings. Those violating the ban are liable to imprisonment for a year.

The move is intended to curtail the months of anti-government protests that have rocked the former British possession and injured more than 1,100 people. But it may instead exacerbate tensions, with activists vowing to continue to defy the government. In anticipation of protests in response to the ban, malls and businesses began closing early and commuters rushed home.

Speaking to a tense gathering of media in front of a screen that read “Treasure Hong Kong, End Violence,” Lam said the ban would come into effect on Oct. 5. “Why do we need to have this? Because, in the past four months, we’ve seen that almost all protestors who carry out vandalism and violence cover their faces,” she said.

“The purpose is to hide their identity and evade the law and they have become more and more daring. We believe the prohibition on face covering will be an effective deterrent on radical behavior and help police in regulating the law.”

Although she was invoking emergency powers to impose the ban, Lam insisted that “Hong Kong is not in a state of emergency.”

Appearing alongside Lam, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng said the restriction “would not undermine the essence of freedom of speech or expression, because [citizens] can still freely and lawfully take part in peaceful events without the use of facial coverings.”

Asked if she would consider imposing more measures under the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, Lam said “The situation is a fluid and evolving one” and “If the situation continues to worsen we will identify other means.”

Two activists, Kwok Cheuk-kin and student leader Lester Shum, quickly filed judicial challenges to the measure at the High Court.

Tweeting just before the ban was announced, prominent campaigner Joshua Wong announced that it was “just the beginning” of draconian measures to come. In an “Open Letter to World Leaders” published on Facebook, he added: “The direct implementation of such anti-mask law, without any consultation or due process, will further expand police’s power in Hong Kong, making the city under complete police control. The procedure surpasses the legislature and is solely determined by the will of the executive, which is handpicked by Beijing.”

Democratic lawmaker Claudia Mo tweeted that the ban was “probably the biggest Hong Kong sellout ever.”

“If the police use this as a pretext to arrest more protestors, the effect among the public is that more animosity would be generated, and this poisonous relationship between protestors and police will be exacerbated,” said Willy Lam, adjunct professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Center for China Studies. “My conclusion is that this regulations doesn’t help matters. I think it will be counterproductive.”

He added: “It is certainly the beginning [of some sort of crackdown]. If the protests … get worse, nobody can rule out the possibility of other parts of the ordinance being used, which could empower the administration to impose curfews and restrict certain social media communication networks.”

A man takes part in a protest against a government ban on protesters wearing face masks in Hong Kong on October 4, 2019. | NICOLAS ASFOURI—AFP via Getty Images