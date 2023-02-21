After monthslong investigation, man arrested for robbing Peabody mail carrier at gunpoint, per DOJ

Officials announced on Tuesday they’ve arrested a man for allegedly robbing a Peabody mail carrier at gunpoint and threatening to shoot him in January.

20-year-old Anthony Diaz, from Boston, was charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating and interfering with a United States Postal Employee by use of a deadly weapon (firearm). The charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least 3 years supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office says on January 4, 2023, Diaz allegedly approached a mail carrier on Veterans Memorial Driver in Peabody and demanded the employee’s Arrow Keys while pointing a semi-automatic pistol at the victim, telling them to “hurry up or I’ll shoot you.”

An Arrow Key is used to open designated blue USPS collection boxes in specific areas and it is a federal offense to steal one.

“Postal workers are essential to countless aspects of our community and often go to great lengths to provide their invaluable services, at times in incredibly challenging circumstances,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “The national trend of threatening, assaulting and robbing United States postal employees for Arrow Keys has sadly made its way to Massachusetts. I commend the excellent investigative work by our USPIS partners, and issue warning to anyone seeking to harm postal workers for financial gain: you will be identified, apprehended and prosecuted in federal court.”

Diaz was arrested on February 17, according to authorities and appeared in a Worcester court room Tuesday afternoon. He was detained pending a hearing on February 27.

“Today’s arrest has been a true team effort,” said Darnell Edwards, Acting Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division. “Let today’s arrest serve as an example to criminals: if you target U.S. Postal Service employees and accost them with a gun, you will be identified and prosecuted. Postal Inspectors are watching, and we will tirelessly pursue you to bring you to justice.”

Story continues

Since July 2022, officials say at least 12 USPS mail carriers have been assaulted on the job, including 6 robberies where the perpetrators used a knife, gun, or both.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW