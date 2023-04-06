Monthslong investigation nets two arrests for Quincy home burglaries, police say

After a monthslong investigation, authorities announced on Thursday they’ve arrested two men for allegedly breaking into numerous Quincy homes.

Miguel Rivera and Adrian Logan were both issued 7 felony warrants for charges of burglary, larceny from a building and defacement of property.

Quincy Police say between December 13, 2022 and February 17, 2023, the duo were involved in seven separate house breaks across the city. Due to the diligent work of Detective Sergeant Ward and Detectives Pepdjonovic, Eddy, Landry, Menz and Goggin, Rivera and Logan were identified as the prime suspects.

The two worked out of a white work van at many of the scenes, officials say, and utilized a crowbar.

In December, the duo hit houses on Hobart Street, French Street, Fenno Street, Grogan Avenue, and Colonial Drive, according to police. On February 17, they allegedly broke into homes on Putnam Street and Elm Street.

Rivera was arrested with crowbar in hand and a radio. Logan was arrested in a white work van a short distance away from Rivera. Police say Logan admitted to his involvement in the crimes, but said only Rivera entered the homes.

The duo will appear in court at a later date.

Massachusetts State Police and Newburyport Police also assisted in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

