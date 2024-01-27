Monticello kennel hosts Doggy Date Night

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Dog owners in Central Illinois have the chance to give their pups a night to remember at the Doggy Date Night event.

Willow Branch Kennel is hosting the event this Saturday, Jan. 27, from 5-8 p.m. at their doggy daycare facility in Monticello. Dog owners can drop off their dogs for a night of fun activities to keep them busy while owners can enjoy a quiet night to themselves, take their partners on a date night of their own, or just catch up on some projects they’ve been needing to do.

The event comes as an early celebration of National Doggy Date Night, which is Saturday, Feb. 3. The celebration usually involves dog owners treating their furry friends to games and quality time to show their appreciation, but Willow Branch Kennel is offering a different take on the national event.

Anyone interested in attending needs to reserve a spot by messaging 217-669-2167 Ext. 3. More information can be found on the event page here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.