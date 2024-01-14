'Monticello Lights' raises more than $24,000 for charity, Delmont recreation board

Jan. 14—It was indeed a happy new year for both the Delmont Recreation Board and the organizers of the annual Project Bundle Up, after both received checks for more than $12,000 from the Monticello Lights fundraiser in Delmont.

Residents of the borough's Monticello neighorhood have held the decorating contest since 2020, splitting the proceeds between Project Bundle Up and a chosen charity each year. This year the contest was even featured during a special "Today" show segment on Christmas Day.

This year's total was $24,463.16. The home which won the annual decorating contest featured a full LED light show coordinated with FM radio music that drivers could listen to as they passed by.

The event took place in mid-December, but organizers continued to collect donations through New Year's Eve. On New Year's Day, children from the neighborhood line up to reveal the year's total and present donation checks.

