Monticello man arrested on Pulaski indictment

Sep. 16—A Wayne County man was arrested Saturday night on a local indictment.

Timothy M. Kelley, 46, of Monticello, was served with a Pulaski Circuit indictment charging him with two counts of Receiving Stolen Property (greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000) by Wayne County sheriff's deputies who knew Kelley was wanted and observed his vehicle on East Ky. 92.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Deputies Derek Dennis and Jerry Meadows conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at 9:12 p.m. Saturday. After placing Kelley under arrest for the indictment, the deputies gained permission to search his vehicle.

Inside a vehicle computer control module lying on the front passenger seat, the deputies found two syringes and a small plastic baggie containing a light gray substance which, according to Sheriff Catron, field tested as fentanyl.

Based on the stop and search, Kelley was additionally charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (first offense, carfentanil or fentanyl), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operators License, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance and No Registration Plates.

At press time, Kelley remained lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center. He has yet to be scheduled for arraignment in Pulaski Circuit Court.

Kelley was already scheduled to stand trial at the U.S. District Court in London on October 12.

In July, Kelley pleaded not guilty to seven counts of Wire Fraud in connection to accusations that he took money via Walmart2Walmart wire transfer from customers in their belief that he would construct Tiny Homes for them.

The amount he received was more than $6,000 from at least three different customers.

Additionally, Kelley is accused of accepting a $7,000 wire transfer from a First Citizens Bank account which was transferred into his Monticello Banking Company account.

The money transfers took place between December 2019 and February 2020.